Belgium to allocate €150 million for Ukrainian energy grim's reconstruction

Belgium will allocate €150 million for projects related to Ukraine's reconstruction. The funds will, in particular, be directed to restoring energy and social infrastructure in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
Ukraine will receive aid from Belgium
During an online meeting, the Ukrainian Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, reported that the Ukrainian Prime Minister and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed the agreement, which started these projects.
It will ask for the implementation of joint programs and projects between the countries, as well as contribute to the recovery and economic and social development of Ukraine.
Also, under this agreement, the Belgian development agency Enabel will open its representative office in Ukraine.
The Belgian news agency Belga writes that the first tranche of €20 million will go to the restoration of energy facilities in Kyiv, particularly in hospitals, as winter is approaching. Comfortable shelters will also be set up in schools across Ukraine.
What is known about Belgium's aid to Ukraine
Belgium steadfastly supports Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression. In May 2024, the countries signed a security agreement for the next ten years.
The agreement, in particular, established a specific number of military aircraft that will be provided to Ukraine by 2028 — 30 F-16 fighters. At the same time, the first fighters should be delivered this year.
