Berlin Declaration on Ukraine. Six European countries and the EU adopted an important document

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, France, Ukraine, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy was held in Berlin on December 12. Following the meeting, the ministers adopted the Berlin Declaration.

The Berlin Declaration on Ukraine: what is known

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the Berlin Declaration confirmed the strong solidarity and decisive support of Ukraine from its partners at this crucial moment in the fight against Russian aggression.

Among the important elements of the document, it should be noted that the declaration clearly states that the goal of efforts is the victory of Ukraine. The document emphasizes that peace negotiations for Ukraine cannot be held without Ukraine and without Europeans on its side. Share

The ministers also confirmed that sustainable security in Europe is inextricably linked to the restoration of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine based on international law, including the UN Charter, with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Importantly, the document expresses further support for the Peace Formula as a reliable path to such peace.

The Berlin Declaration, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clearly emphasizes the support of Ukraine's partners on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership, as well as on its path to EU accession.

The ministers also emphasized the readiness to increase military, economic and financial assistance to Ukraine, including the mobilization of additional European funding, and they are also ready to quickly implement the decision of the Group of Seven to allocate a $50 billion loan to Ukraine to cover its urgent needs, including military needs. Share

What else does the Berlin Declaration confirm?

The document emphasizes support for Ukraine's right to self-defense against Russian aggression and strongly condemns further escalation by Russia

The declaration testifies to the intention to further limit the build-up of Russian military capabilities and to put additional pressure on the Kremlin's sources of income, including energy, as well as readiness to provide Ukraine with strong security guarantees, including reliable long-term military and financial support.

In the meantime, the ministers have demonstrated readiness for unity with European and transatlantic partners in discussions and actions regarding European security, the architecture of which should be based on the principles of the Charter of the UN and the OSCE.