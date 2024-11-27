Zelensky is confident in Ukraine's accession to the EU — when it will happen

Ukraine will be able to join the European Union during the work of the new European Commission. His mandate will last five years.
Zelensky believes in Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced this on X (Twitter).
The head of state welcomed the approval by the European Parliament of the new composition of the European Commission headed by President Ursula von der Leyen.
In addition, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will succeed in joining the European Union within five years during the work of the new European Commission panel.
Щиро вітаю Урсулу фон дер Ляєн із затвердженням нового складу Колегії комісарів.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 27, 2024
Бажаю новому складу Єврокомісії успіху у зміцненні об’єднаної Європи та посиленні ролі ЄС як глобального лідера. Очікуємо на продовження нашої плідної співпраці з ключових питань стратегічного…
The updated composition of the European Commission: what is known
After the European elections, the European Parliament elected Ursula von der Leyen as the President of the European Commission. This is von der Leyen's second term as head of the European Commission.
In September, she presented the new composition of the European Commission. The collegium consists of 26 European commissioners. Each EU country nominated one representative to the European Commission, except for Germany. This country is represented in the European Commission by President Ursula von der Leyen.
Thus, one of the most important positions in the EU was given to the former prime minister of Estonia, Kaia Kallas, who supports Ukraine. She became the head of EU diplomacy. In addition, the representative of Lithuania, Andryus Kubilius, assumed the position of European Commissioner for Defense and Space. The representative of Slovenia, Marta Kos, became the European Commissioner for Enlargement.
On November 27, the European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission. The new collegium will start work on December 1.
