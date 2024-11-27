Zelensky is confident in Ukraine's accession to the EU — when it will happen
Zelensky is confident in Ukraine's accession to the EU — when it will happen

Ukraine will be able to join the European Union during the work of the new European Commission. His mandate will last five years.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky expresses confidence in Ukraine's accession to the EU during the tenure of the new European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • The new composition of the European Commission includes supporters of Ukraine such as Estonia, Lithuania, and Slovenia, signaling potential progress towards European integration.
  • Ukraine's potential membership in the EU could materialize within the next five years according to Zelensky's projections, aligning with the new European Commission's mandate duration.
  • The European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission, initiating work on December 1, paving the way for stronger cooperation between Ukraine and the EU on strategic agendas.
  • Ursula von der Leyen's leadership and the diverse representation in the European Commission offer opportunities for Ukraine to enhance its relations with the EU and advance towards its goal of EU membership.

Zelensky believes in Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced this on X (Twitter).

The head of state welcomed the approval by the European Parliament of the new composition of the European Commission headed by President Ursula von der Leyen.

I sincerely congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on the approval of the new composition of the College of Commissioners. I wish the new members of the European Commission success in strengthening a united Europe and strengthening the role of the EU as a global leader. We look forward to the continuation of our fruitful cooperation on key issues of the Ukraine-EU strategic agenda.

In addition, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will succeed in joining the European Union within five years during the work of the new European Commission panel.

We are confident that during the work of this European Commission, Ukraine will achieve its strategic goal of membership in the European Union.

The updated composition of the European Commission: what is known

After the European elections, the European Parliament elected Ursula von der Leyen as the President of the European Commission. This is von der Leyen's second term as head of the European Commission.

In September, she presented the new composition of the European Commission. The collegium consists of 26 European commissioners. Each EU country nominated one representative to the European Commission, except for Germany. This country is represented in the European Commission by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Thus, one of the most important positions in the EU was given to the former prime minister of Estonia, Kaia Kallas, who supports Ukraine. She became the head of EU diplomacy. In addition, the representative of Lithuania, Andryus Kubilius, assumed the position of European Commissioner for Defense and Space. The representative of Slovenia, Marta Kos, became the European Commissioner for Enlargement.

On November 27, the European Parliament approved the new composition of the European Commission. The new collegium will start work on December 1.

