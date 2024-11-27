Zelensky is confident in Ukraine's accession to the EU — when it will happen

Ukraine will be able to join the European Union during the work of the new European Commission. His mandate will last five years.

Zelensky believes in Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced this on X (Twitter).

The head of state welcomed the approval by the European Parliament of the new composition of the European Commission headed by President Ursula von der Leyen.

I sincerely congratulate Ursula von der Leyen on the approval of the new composition of the College of Commissioners. I wish the new members of the European Commission success in strengthening a united Europe and strengthening the role of the EU as a global leader. We look forward to the continuation of our fruitful cooperation on key issues of the Ukraine-EU strategic agenda. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will succeed in joining the European Union within five years during the work of the new European Commission panel.

We are confident that during the work of this European Commission, Ukraine will achieve its strategic goal of membership in the European Union. Share

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 27, 2024

The updated composition of the European Commission: what is known

After the European elections, the European Parliament elected Ursula von der Leyen as the President of the European Commission. This is von der Leyen's second term as head of the European Commission.

In September, she presented the new composition of the European Commission. The collegium consists of 26 European commissioners. Each EU country nominated one representative to the European Commission, except for Germany. This country is represented in the European Commission by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Thus, one of the most important positions in the EU was given to the former prime minister of Estonia, Kaia Kallas, who supports Ukraine. She became the head of EU diplomacy. In addition, the representative of Lithuania, Andryus Kubilius, assumed the position of European Commissioner for Defense and Space. The representative of Slovenia, Marta Kos, became the European Commissioner for Enlargement.