The President of the European Commission addressed the EU countries with an important proposal

Von der Leyen
Source:  Tagesschau

On November 27 in Strasbourg, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated the need to increase EU defense spending in the face of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

  • The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, calls for increased defense spending in the EU amidst Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.
  • Joint development of weapons and strengthening of the defense industry are crucial steps towards the security of the European Union.
  • The new composition of the European Commission aims to enhance competitiveness and independence in energy, security, and defense over the next five years.
  • The European Parliament's approval of the new Commission's structure reflects a commitment to shaping a robust political agenda focused on defense and security.
  • EU countries are urged to take a more active role in ensuring their own security, particularly in light of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Von der Leyen called on the EU to increase defense spending

The President of the European Commission made an important statement to the Europeans against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia spends up to nine percent of its economic output on defense, while the EU spends only 1.9 percent. There is something wrong with this equation, our defense spending should increase, said von der Leyen, speaking about the work plans of the European Parliament for the next five years.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

According to her, for this it is necessary to strengthen the defense industry and develop joint European projects in the field of defense.

US President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasized that Europe should take a more active role in ensuring its own security against the backdrop of Russia's large-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, on November 19, it became known that a number of EU countries signed letters of intent aimed at joint development of certain types of weapons.

The European Parliament elected a new composition of the European Commission

During the plenary session in Strasbourg on November 27, the European Parliament by a majority of votes approved the composition of the new European Commission, which was previously proposed by the current and elected President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

370 deputies voted "for" this decision, 282 voted "against", and another 36 European politicians abstained.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, believes that this structure played an important role in the formation of the political program, the selection of candidates and the voting for the new composition of the European Commission. Metzola said this at a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

We played our part in voting for Ursula von der Leyen's team and shaping the political agenda that will guide the new European Commission, and we played our role in vetting the team that will help deliver that agenda over the next five years, as Democrats and responsible politicians.

According to her, this composition of the commission will begin work on December 1.

Citizens expect results from us in increasing the competitiveness and independence of our Union in areas such as energy, security and defense. Our institutions will continue to work in the spirit of mutual trust. In this time of geopolitical change, with a consensus approach and constructive pro-European forces at the center, let's get to work.

Robert Metzol

Robert Metzol

President of the European Parliament

Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen
European Comission
The European Commission
Denis Shmyhal
The European Commission

