Euro Commission supports start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU

The European Commission recommends starting accession negotiations with Ukraine
As noted by the European Commission, Ukraine and Moldova are ready for the formal start of negotiations on joining the EU.
Ukraine, in its turn, fully completed all four steps of reform, and Moldova — three. Reformation was necessary for the start of official negotiations. As for Kyiv, it concerned:
fight against corruption;
deoligarization;
protection of national minorities;
restrictions on political lobbying.
In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked for positively assessing Ukraine's European integration progress.
Ukraine's path to EU membership
Ukraine applied for EU membership at the end of February 2022, just a few days after Russia started a full-scale war.
In June 2022, the European Commission presented its conclusions on the application, and in the same month, all EU member states granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU accession.
On November 8, 2023, the European Commission recommended the EU Council start accession negotiations with Ukraine, and in December 2024, the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.
