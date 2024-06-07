Euro Commission supports start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
Ukraine
date 2024-06-07

Denis Shmyhal
EU
The European Commission supports the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission supports starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
  • Ukraine and Moldova are pretty ready for the formal start of negotiations on joining the EU.
  • Ukraine has completed all necessary reform steps, which was a requirement for the start of official negotiations.
  • The agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU is at the stage of starting negotiations, which opens up new opportunities for the country.
  • Ukraine's path to EU membership began in 2022, and the country is actively continuing its efforts for European integration.

The European Commission recommends starting accession negotiations with Ukraine

As noted by the European Commission, Ukraine and Moldova are ready for the formal start of negotiations on joining the EU.

Ukraine, in its turn, fully completed all four steps of reform, and Moldova — three. Reformation was necessary for the start of official negotiations. As for Kyiv, it concerned:

  • fight against corruption;

  • deoligarization;

  • protection of national minorities;

  • restrictions on political lobbying.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked for positively assessing Ukraine's European integration progress.

The voiced conclusion of the EC states that Ukraine continues systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all 4 additional reform steps. Now we expect our European partners to take the next step — the start of negotiations on membership in the European Union already this month. Every day, the Ukrainian people choose the right to be part of the European family in the war against the Russian aggressor, Shmyhal wrote.

Ukraine's path to EU membership

Ukraine applied for EU membership at the end of February 2022, just a few days after Russia started a full-scale war.

In June 2022, the European Commission presented its conclusions on the application, and in the same month, all EU member states granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU accession.

On November 8, 2023, the European Commission recommended the EU Council start accession negotiations with Ukraine, and in December 2024, the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.

