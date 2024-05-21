EU may start negotiations on Ukraine's accession in June

The leaders of the European Union insist on starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as early as June 2024.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU

According to Politico, European and Ukrainian diplomats are currently doing everything possible to convince the Hungarian authorities to give the "green light" to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

According to insiders of the publication, the estimated date is 25th June.

Official Brussels is convinced that the start of negotiations will strengthen the morale of the Ukrainian people amid the war with the Russian occupiers.

Today, both Kyiv and the EU are engaged in active bilateral diplomacy with Viktor Orban's team to address the problems of Hungarian minorities in Ukraine.

After the April talks between the influential head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, “the parties noted the positive dynamics of the dialogue”. Kyiv has responded to the 11-point list presented by Budapest and is awaiting Hungary's response, which is intended for one diplomat.” Share

Hungary can still block the decision on Ukraine's accession

According to one of the insiders, official Budapest is likely to want to end negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU before it takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council in July.

There was a feeling that this should not be done before the elections [to the European Parliament on June 9], because it could become an election issue. We are currently looking for this location in June. If you are Hungarian, you would prefer that this [discussions surrounding Ukraine's membership] be stopped before the presidency,” said an anonymous source. Share

What is important to understand is that after official Brussels has given Kyiv political support, the next step in the accession process will be the start of official negotiations through an intergovernmental conference with Ukraine.