EU may start negotiations on Ukraine's accession in June

The leaders of the European Union insist on starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as early as June 2024.
Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU
According to Politico, European and Ukrainian diplomats are currently doing everything possible to convince the Hungarian authorities to give the "green light" to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc.
According to insiders of the publication, the estimated date is 25th June.
Official Brussels is convinced that the start of negotiations will strengthen the morale of the Ukrainian people amid the war with the Russian occupiers.
Today, both Kyiv and the EU are engaged in active bilateral diplomacy with Viktor Orban's team to address the problems of Hungarian minorities in Ukraine.
Hungary can still block the decision on Ukraine's accession
According to one of the insiders, official Budapest is likely to want to end negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU before it takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council in July.
What is important to understand is that after official Brussels has given Kyiv political support, the next step in the accession process will be the start of official negotiations through an intergovernmental conference with Ukraine.
This will be the beginning of membership negotiations.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-