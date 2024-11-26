The EU wants to direct at least 1 billion euros from the profits from the frozen assets of Russia as part of the second tranche to Ukraine for the development of the military industry.

What is known about the EU's intentions to allocate a billion euros to Ukraine for the development of the defense industry

During the plenary meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg regarding the support of Ukraine, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders noted that within the framework of the second tranche, the EU will direct one billion euros to the development of the defense industry in Ukraine.

The volume of the next tranche should be 1.5 billion euros.

European Parliament

We have mobilized EUR 1.5 billion in emergency proceeds from frozen Russian assets, 90% of this first tranche will be channeled through the European Peace Fund for the delivery (to Ukraine) of priority equipment, including artillery ammunition and air defense equipment, and for the first time, direct orders from the Ukrainian of the defense industry, said Reinders. Share

The EU named the amount allocated to Ukraine for military aid since the beginning of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

According to him, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the EU has already allocated 45.5 billion euros to Kyiv for military support.

This allows the EU to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons necessary to repel aggression, in particular F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine received thanks to the initiative of the Netherlands, Denmark and other European countries.

At the same time, we know that the current level of aid that we have provided is not enough to tilt the situation on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine. We know that Russia has put its entire economy on military rails and is counting on military aid from North Korea and Iran, as well as substantial support from China. We have to increase our aid to Ukraine, the European Commissioner notes. Share

Reynders added that the EU and its member states conduct training for Ukrainian military personnel and intend to achieve the goal of training 75,000 personnel for the Armed Forces before the end of winter.