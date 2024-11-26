The EU wants to direct at least 1 billion euros from the profits from the frozen assets of Russia as part of the second tranche to Ukraine for the development of the military industry.
Points of attention
- The EU is set to allocate 1 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for the development of the defense industry.
- Ukraine has already received significant military aid from the EU, totaling 45.5 billion euros since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
- The EU plans to support the training of 75,000 servicemen for the Armed Forces by the end of winter to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.
- The assistance provided to Ukraine is crucial in ensuring military security in response to Russia's aggressive interventions in the region.
- Additional support is deemed necessary as Russia escalates its military involvement, seeking aid from other countries to reinforce its military efforts.
What is known about the EU's intentions to allocate a billion euros to Ukraine for the development of the defense industry
During the plenary meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg regarding the support of Ukraine, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders noted that within the framework of the second tranche, the EU will direct one billion euros to the development of the defense industry in Ukraine.
The volume of the next tranche should be 1.5 billion euros.
The EU named the amount allocated to Ukraine for military aid since the beginning of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation
According to him, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the EU has already allocated 45.5 billion euros to Kyiv for military support.
This allows the EU to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons necessary to repel aggression, in particular F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine received thanks to the initiative of the Netherlands, Denmark and other European countries.
Reynders added that the EU and its member states conduct training for Ukrainian military personnel and intend to achieve the goal of training 75,000 personnel for the Armed Forces before the end of winter.
