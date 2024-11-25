Against the background of the aggravation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the EU countries renewed discussions on sending troops to Ukrainian territory.
Points of attention
- The EU countries are discussing sending troops to Ukraine to support the security of Ukrainian territory amid the worsening situation caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Options for sending European troops include training Ukrainian soldiers and possible maintenance of combat equipment on site, highlighting the need for Western support in supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine.
- Discussions on sending troops were reignited due to America's potential withdrawal of support, emphasizing the importance of European allies like Britain and France in cooperation for Ukrainian security.
- Proposals for sending troops or military contractors to Ukraine, including training programs by organizations like Défense Conseil International, have been previously raised by EU countries.
- The resumption of talks on sending troops to Ukraine coincides with increased supplies of long-range weapons, underscoring the necessity of Western support for effective use by Ukrainian forces.
What is known about the EU countries' discussion of sending troops to Ukraine
According to the authors of the publication, the option of sending troops to Ukraine was not finally rejected by the EU countries and in recent weeks became the subject of a new discussion after the visit of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, to France on November 11.
In addition, the article emphasizes that on November 23, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro called on partners not to establish "red lines" in the issue of support for Ukraine.
He also did not rule out the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.
What options for sending European troops to Ukraine have already been proposed
The authors of the material add that there are currently no official permits for sending EU troops or military contractors to Ukraine, but proposals for this were already voiced a few months ago.
In particular, one of them involves the training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine by instructors from Défense Conseil International — the main operator of the French Ministry of Defense for monitoring export contracts for the supply of French weapons and the transfer of relevant military innovations.
The publication also notes that the resumption of discussions about sending Western troops or private contractors to Ukraine is taking place against the background of increased supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine.
