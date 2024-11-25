Against the background of the aggravation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the EU countries renewed discussions on sending troops to Ukrainian territory.

What is known about the EU countries' discussion of sending troops to Ukraine

These delicate discussions, most of which are classified, were resumed against the background of America's possible refusal to support Kyiv after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the article emphasizes.

According to the authors of the publication, the option of sending troops to Ukraine was not finally rejected by the EU countries and in recent weeks became the subject of a new discussion after the visit of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, to France on November 11.

French military

Negotiations on defense cooperation are ongoing between Great Britain and France, in particular, with the aim of creating a solid core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and European security in a broad sense, — said an unnamed representative of the British Ministry of Defense in a comment to journalists.

In addition, the article emphasizes that on November 23, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro called on partners not to establish "red lines" in the issue of support for Ukraine.

He also did not rule out the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.

What options for sending European troops to Ukraine have already been proposed

The authors of the material add that there are currently no official permits for sending EU troops or military contractors to Ukraine, but proposals for this were already voiced a few months ago.

In particular, one of them involves the training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine by instructors from Défense Conseil International — the main operator of the French Ministry of Defense for monitoring export contracts for the supply of French weapons and the transfer of relevant military innovations.

The DCI, which consists of 80% ex-servicemen, is ready to continue the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, as it is already done in France and Poland. If necessary, it could also service French military equipment sent to Kyiv, the authors of the material emphasize.

The publication also notes that the resumption of discussions about sending Western troops or private contractors to Ukraine is taking place against the background of increased supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine.