The EU is once again discussing sending troops to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The EU is once again discussing sending troops to Ukraine

German military
Читати українською
Source:  Le Monde

Against the background of the aggravation of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the EU countries renewed discussions on sending troops to Ukrainian territory.

Points of attention

  • The EU countries are discussing sending troops to Ukraine to support the security of Ukrainian territory amid the worsening situation caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Options for sending European troops include training Ukrainian soldiers and possible maintenance of combat equipment on site, highlighting the need for Western support in supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine.
  • Discussions on sending troops were reignited due to America's potential withdrawal of support, emphasizing the importance of European allies like Britain and France in cooperation for Ukrainian security.
  • Proposals for sending troops or military contractors to Ukraine, including training programs by organizations like Défense Conseil International, have been previously raised by EU countries.
  • The resumption of talks on sending troops to Ukraine coincides with increased supplies of long-range weapons, underscoring the necessity of Western support for effective use by Ukrainian forces.

What is known about the EU countries' discussion of sending troops to Ukraine

These delicate discussions, most of which are classified, were resumed against the background of America's possible refusal to support Kyiv after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the article emphasizes.

According to the authors of the publication, the option of sending troops to Ukraine was not finally rejected by the EU countries and in recent weeks became the subject of a new discussion after the visit of the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, to France on November 11.

The EU is discussing sending troops to Ukraine
French military

Negotiations on defense cooperation are ongoing between Great Britain and France, in particular, with the aim of creating a solid core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and European security in a broad sense, — said an unnamed representative of the British Ministry of Defense in a comment to journalists.

In addition, the article emphasizes that on November 23, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro called on partners not to establish "red lines" in the issue of support for Ukraine.

He also did not rule out the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.

What options for sending European troops to Ukraine have already been proposed

The authors of the material add that there are currently no official permits for sending EU troops or military contractors to Ukraine, but proposals for this were already voiced a few months ago.

In particular, one of them involves the training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine by instructors from Défense Conseil International — the main operator of the French Ministry of Defense for monitoring export contracts for the supply of French weapons and the transfer of relevant military innovations.

The DCI, which consists of 80% ex-servicemen, is ready to continue the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, as it is already done in France and Poland. If necessary, it could also service French military equipment sent to Kyiv, the authors of the material emphasize.

The publication also notes that the resumption of discussions about sending Western troops or private contractors to Ukraine is taking place against the background of increased supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

According to the sources, the Ukrainians will not be able to use this type of missiles without any support from the West on the ground. British Storm Shadows, like French Scalps, must be programmed before they can be installed on Su-24 bombers, which are at the disposal of Ukraine, the authors of the publication explain.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US refused to send specialists to Ukraine to service the F-16
F-16 in Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain is considering sending troops to Ukraine. For what exactly
military instructors
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain can send troops to Ukraine — Johnson
Johnson predicted further developments

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?