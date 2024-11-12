Britain can send troops to Ukraine — Johnson

According to former British leader Boris Johnson, Britain may deploy its troops in Ukraine if the new US President Donald Trump cuts military aid to Kyiv.
Johnson predicted further developments
The politician made the statement in this regard during an interview with GB News.
He drew attention to the fact that Washington's refusal to help Kiev will lead to much greater costs for Britain in the future.
He believed that such a development would force Britain to directly deploy troops.
How Johnson comments on Trump's attitude to Ukraine
According to the politician, he cannot deny the existence of contradictory views and positions that dominate the team of the new US president.
Despite this, he highly appreciates the level of assistance to Ukraine from Trump, which was during his first term.
According to the politician, without this support "the battle for Kyiv could be very, very different."
