Britain can send troops to Ukraine — Johnson

According to former British leader Boris Johnson, Britain may deploy its troops in Ukraine if the new US President Donald Trump cuts military aid to Kyiv.

Johnson predicted further developments

The politician made the statement in this regard during an interview with GB News.

He drew attention to the fact that Washington's refusal to help Kiev will lead to much greater costs for Britain in the future.

I say this to people who are watching and thinking, why do we support Ukrainians? Because otherwise, our collective security will be truly degraded by a resurgent Russia that threatens various parts of Europe. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

He believed that such a development would force Britain to directly deploy troops.

Then we will have to pay for sending British troops to defend Ukraine," warned the former British leader.

How Johnson comments on Trump's attitude to Ukraine

According to the politician, he cannot deny the existence of contradictory views and positions that dominate the team of the new US president.

A lot of people say a lot of different things to Donald Trump, and there is a part of the Republican Party, quite a large one, that takes the wrong position on Ukraine, Johnson admitted, criticizing some Republicans for "something like a strange fanaticism about Putin."

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson (Photo: facebook.com/borisjohnson)

Despite this, he highly appreciates the level of assistance to Ukraine from Trump, which was during his first term.

The same Trump changed the fate of Ukraine for the better when he allowed the supply of Javelin anti-tank missile systems. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

According to the politician, without this support "the battle for Kyiv could be very, very different."