Britain is considering sending troops to Ukraine. For what exactly

The military leadership of Great Britain is considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. They will help in the training of recruits.

Plans are currently being discussed for small groups of British military instructors to go to western Ukraine. There, they will help provide basic training for Ukrainian recruits before they go to the front line in the east of the country.

According to sources of the publication, such a decision by the British would allow to solve the logistical problems associated with the sending of the Ukrainian military to the British bases for training, as well as to save money.

As part of the multinational military operation codenamed "Interflex", tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were trained in Great Britain. But according to British Defense Minister John Gealy, the "biggest obstacle" in the training of Ukrainians is "Ukraine's provision of personnel for training."

According to another source of the publication, sending British troops to Ukraine instead of training at military bases in Great Britain would be "cheaper for and better."

We could conduct (training — ed.) there faster, and it would be very far from the front line, in isolated places, so the risk would be much lower.

At the same time, a Ukrainian military source said that the transfer of exercises to Ukraine will be a "powerful military-political signal" for other countries and for Russia itself.

It will also mark the beginning of the "de facto" deployment of NATO's military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine and will become a "powerful deterrent". Such a decision will also allow the British military to learn combat skills from the Ukrainian military. It will also allow testing the latest weapons that are being developed for war.

A Ukrainian source said they hoped the British leadership would inspire France to follow suit and conduct training in Ukraine after discussions in Paris appeared to have stalled for political reasons.

Military training in Ukraine: what is known

In early June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to create a coalition of countries that are ready to train the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine, and not abroad, as is currently the case.

As for instructors in Ukraine, we talked about it on February 26, if you remember. Zelenskyi and his defense minister clearly expressed the needs of Ukraine. Today, Ukraine is mobilizing many more people, and they will have to be trained more effectively on Ukrainian territory. This is a legitimate measure.

Macron added that France is not at war with Russia, does not want escalation, but wants to do everything to help Ukraine defend itself. The President of France does not consider the training of its soldiers on the sovereign territory of Ukraine to be an escalation.