Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 275 million dollars
US Department of Defense
Biden
On November 20, the United States of America announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Armament will be provided in the amount of 275 million dollars.

Ukraine will receive new military aid from the USA

As noted in the Pentagon, US President Joe Biden announced a new aid package to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

This package is the seventieth tranche of equipment that the United States will provide to Ukraine from the Department of Defense stockpile, starting in August 2021. It will provide Ukraine with additional opportunities to meet its most urgent needs, in particular: ammunition for missile systems, artillery and anti-tank weapons.

The $275 million package included:

  • ammunition for HIMARS;

  • 155-mm and 105-mm ammunition;

  • 60 mm and 81 mm caliber mortar shells;

  • drones;

  • TOW missiles;

  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

  • firearms and ammunition;

  • explosive equipment and ammunition;

  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;

  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

Ukraine will receive anti-personnel mines from the USA

With his statement, Austin officially confirmed media reports that US President Joe Biden authorized the supply of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

According to the head of the Pentagon, Russian ground troops, not armored personnel carriers, are currently in the lead on the battlefield. That is why Ukraine "needs things that can help slow down these efforts on the part of the Russians."

The landmines that we would like to give them are non-permanent mines, meaning we can control when they self-activate, self-detonate, and that makes them much safer than the ones they create themselves.

