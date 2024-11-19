US Deputy Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols officially confirmed that the White House allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- The US gave Ukraine permission to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russia in connection with the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.
- The permission of the State Department is a signal to Russia about the futility of its actions and may lead to the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
- The use of long-range weapons will increase Ukraine's ability to defend its territory and encourage peace negotiations.
- The US decision is a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war and supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The USA officially allowed Ukraine to hit the Russian Federation with ATACMS missiles
As US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols reported , the war began due to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized that it is Russia's actions that determine the duration of this war, and its conclusion depends on its decisions.
According to Nichols, giving Ukraine the ability to use long-range weapons, approved by US President Joe Biden, strengthens its ability to defend its own territory.
In addition, it is a signal to Russia that the use of force to seize Ukrainian lands has no prospects.
Biden gave permission to Ukraine to attack ATACMS in the Russian Federation
Earlier, the media reported that US President Joe Biden for the first time gave permission to Ukraine to use long-range American weapons — ATACMS missiles — on the territory of the Russian Federation.
According to the Axios portal, it is currently about the territory of the Kursk region, and the decision was conceived as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.
The White House refused to directly confirm Ukraine's permission to use long-range missiles on military targets located on the territory of Russia, but mentioned that they were developing a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.
