US Deputy Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols officially confirmed that the White House allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols reported , the war began due to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized that it is Russia's actions that determine the duration of this war, and its conclusion depends on its decisions.

The war can end now if Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine and starts respecting its territorial integrity, Nichols said. Share

According to Nichols, giving Ukraine the ability to use long-range weapons, approved by US President Joe Biden, strengthens its ability to defend its own territory.

In addition, it is a signal to Russia that the use of force to seize Ukrainian lands has no prospects.

With luck, this step will make Russia realize the futility of its actions and prompt the start of peace negotiations or the decision to withdraw troops from Ukraine, the deputy state secretary added. Share

Earlier, the media reported that US President Joe Biden for the first time gave permission to Ukraine to use long-range American weapons — ATACMS missiles — on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the Axios portal, it is currently about the territory of the Kursk region, and the decision was conceived as a reaction to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

The White House refused to directly confirm Ukraine's permission to use long-range missiles on military targets located on the territory of Russia, but mentioned that they were developing a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.