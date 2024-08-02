Biden asked to give Putin only one word after the exchange of prisoners

American leader Joe Biden personally met the plane with American prisoners released from Russia. It happened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He also used the opportunity to once again publicly address the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The head of the White House at the joint base, Andrews, managed to talk to journalists and admitted to them that he was very satisfied with the fact that US citizens, who had been prisoners of the Kremlin for a long time, finally managed to return home.

The Fox News team also asked Joe Biden what message he would like to convey to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the prisoner exchange.

As it turned out, it was extremely laconic, because the American leader said only one word.

Stop (Stop in English — ed.), — said Joe Biden. Share

In addition, the US president praised the efforts of his team and Washington's allies, who also participated in the exchange.

Nothing is beyond our ability when we act together… Nothing… We are the United States of America. Joe Biden President of the USA

According to Kamala Harris, a successful prisoner exchange is "the power of diplomacy."

The US vice president also admitted that it was an extraordinary day for her.

What is important to know about the exchange of prisoners between the West and Russia

On August 1, a large-scale exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and a number of Western countries (the USA, Germany, Poland, Slovenia and Norway) took place in Turkey. A total of 26 people were exchanged.

Such hostages of the Putin regime were released as:

Volodymyr Kara-Murza,

Ilya Yashin,

Evan Hershkovich,

Paul Whelan,

Kevin Leek,

Demuri Voronin,

Also Kurmasheva,

Liliya Chanysheva,

Vadim Ostanin,

Ksenia Fadeeva,

Oleksandra Skochylenko,

Andriy Pyvovarov,

Oleg Orlov.

The US was able to rescue former Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Hershkovich, and Russian-American journalist Alsa Kurmashova.