The Times draws attention to the fact that American leader Joe Biden has only a few months left to avoid the most fatal mistake in his political career and prevent the defeat of Ukraine.

Ukraine should not become a "second Afghanistan"

According to the editors of the publication, one of the biggest mistakes of the current US president is the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which predictably led to the complete collapse of the legitimate government and the return of the Taliban.

It is quite possible that it was this imprudent decision by Biden that "inspired" the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine on a full scale.

Biden has a few months left in office in which he can help the West avoid another calamity bigger than the fate of Afghanistan. Biden has consistently supported Ukraine, but always with great caution about how US weapons might be used. The main request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was permission to use missiles against targets located on the territory of Russia, the article says. Share

It is important to understand that the adoption of this decision will indeed be fateful for Ukraine, because it will be able to effectively and quickly destroy the forces and resources of the enemy in various regions of the Russian Federation.

Trump can seriously harm Ukraine

According to journalists, they currently do not see any positives in the fact that a Republican will lead the White House again, in particular for Ukraine.

Biden and other allies of Kyiv must immediately realize that action must be taken here and now, because it will not be possible to wait.

Biden has always been wrong that Afghanistan can be left to focus on the strategic threat from China. An even bigger mistake on the part of JD Vance, Trump's new aide, is that Ukraine doesn't matter because the real problem is Beijing. Failure to support allies, to give them the tools to defend themselves, will only increase the likelihood that Kim Jong Un will lash out, or Xi Jinping will make a move toward Taiwan, or the supreme leader in Tehran will get his bomb. Share

According to the editors of the publication, if Biden would finally allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use Western weapons against airfields and other military facilities in Russia, it would give Ukraine even more chances to win.