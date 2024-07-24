The Times draws attention to the fact that American leader Joe Biden has only a few months left to avoid the most fatal mistake in his political career and prevent the defeat of Ukraine.
- Ukraine should not repeat the fate of Afghanistan, so Biden's actions can determine the future of the country.
- Biden's help can give Ukraine effective tools to defend against the Russian threat.
- Shortcomings in the policy of Trump and his aides may increase the risks for Ukraine in the international arena.
- Permission to use Western weapons against Russia could give Ukraine an advantage in the war and increase the chances of victory.
- It is necessary to act immediately to prevent negative consequences for Ukraine and Ukrainian allies.
Ukraine should not become a "second Afghanistan"
According to the editors of the publication, one of the biggest mistakes of the current US president is the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which predictably led to the complete collapse of the legitimate government and the return of the Taliban.
It is quite possible that it was this imprudent decision by Biden that "inspired" the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine on a full scale.
It is important to understand that the adoption of this decision will indeed be fateful for Ukraine, because it will be able to effectively and quickly destroy the forces and resources of the enemy in various regions of the Russian Federation.
Trump can seriously harm Ukraine
According to journalists, they currently do not see any positives in the fact that a Republican will lead the White House again, in particular for Ukraine.
Biden and other allies of Kyiv must immediately realize that action must be taken here and now, because it will not be possible to wait.
According to the editors of the publication, if Biden would finally allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use Western weapons against airfields and other military facilities in Russia, it would give Ukraine even more chances to win.
