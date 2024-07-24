Biden can go all-in for Ukraine. What decision will be fateful
Category
Politics
Publication date

Biden can go all-in for Ukraine. What decision will be fateful

Joe Biden
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

The Times draws attention to the fact that American leader Joe Biden has only a few months left to avoid the most fatal mistake in his political career and prevent the defeat of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine should not repeat the fate of Afghanistan, so Biden's actions can determine the future of the country.
  • Biden's help can give Ukraine effective tools to defend against the Russian threat.
  • Shortcomings in the policy of Trump and his aides may increase the risks for Ukraine in the international arena.
  • Permission to use Western weapons against Russia could give Ukraine an advantage in the war and increase the chances of victory.
  • It is necessary to act immediately to prevent negative consequences for Ukraine and Ukrainian allies.

Ukraine should not become a "second Afghanistan"

According to the editors of the publication, one of the biggest mistakes of the current US president is the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which predictably led to the complete collapse of the legitimate government and the return of the Taliban.

It is quite possible that it was this imprudent decision by Biden that "inspired" the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine on a full scale.

Biden has a few months left in office in which he can help the West avoid another calamity bigger than the fate of Afghanistan. Biden has consistently supported Ukraine, but always with great caution about how US weapons might be used. The main request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was permission to use missiles against targets located on the territory of Russia, the article says.

It is important to understand that the adoption of this decision will indeed be fateful for Ukraine, because it will be able to effectively and quickly destroy the forces and resources of the enemy in various regions of the Russian Federation.

Trump can seriously harm Ukraine

According to journalists, they currently do not see any positives in the fact that a Republican will lead the White House again, in particular for Ukraine.

Biden and other allies of Kyiv must immediately realize that action must be taken here and now, because it will not be possible to wait.

Biden has always been wrong that Afghanistan can be left to focus on the strategic threat from China. An even bigger mistake on the part of JD Vance, Trump's new aide, is that Ukraine doesn't matter because the real problem is Beijing. Failure to support allies, to give them the tools to defend themselves, will only increase the likelihood that Kim Jong Un will lash out, or Xi Jinping will make a move toward Taiwan, or the supreme leader in Tehran will get his bomb.

According to the editors of the publication, if Biden would finally allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use Western weapons against airfields and other military facilities in Russia, it would give Ukraine even more chances to win.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden condemns shooting on Trump in Pennsylvania
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tucker Carlson reveals details of private conversation with Putin after interview recording
Putin and Carlson
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How and why Biden decided to withdraw his candidacy from the presidential election - according to experts
How and why Biden decided to withdraw his candidacy from the presidential election - according to experts

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?