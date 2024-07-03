Biden continues to lose support among Democratic Party's members

A growing number of members of the US Democratic Party have doubts that the current US leader, Joe Biden, is capable of winning the presidential election again.

Democrats' confidence in Biden is gradually falling

According to American analysts and allies of the head of the White House, the candidacy of Biden after his high-profile failure during the debate with Trump, mostly depends on what his decision will be.

However, it is important to understand that the pressure on the American leader is growing at the same time as the fear that he will not be able to bypass Trump.

According to journalists, dozens of Democrats are already planning to call on Biden to withdraw from the election if he looks uncertain in the coming days.

Democrats in the House of Representatives consider Biden's lack of communication with them in the days after the debate, which caused such a stir, the publication writes. Share

The results of the latest poll conducted by Reuters indicate that about a third of Democratic Party supporters believe that Biden should refuse re-election.

According to Democrats Jared Golden and Marie Glusenkamp, Biden no longer has a chance to win.

Biden himself comments on the discontent of the Democrats

According to the current US president, his resounding failure in the debate with Trump was the result of lack of sleep and fatigue due to numerous trips.

Biden also noted that since then his campaign has raised another $38 million.

On July 3, the head of the White House intends to organize a meeting with Democratic governors, as well as address a speech to Congress.