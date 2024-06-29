Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris responded to the concerns of representatives of the Democratic Party about the chances of the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, after an unsuccessful performance in a debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Failure in the debate does not reduce Biden's chances of winning the election

The publication notes that due to Biden's unconvincing performance in the debate with Trump, among representatives of the Democratic Party, there was concern about his chances of winning the presidential election.

In particular, some Democrats have expressed doubts about whether Biden is capable of serving another term as president if he wins the election.

The results of this race will not be decided by one night in June. They will be decided by you, by us. Who leads the White House next year will be determined by what we do together in these next 130 days. And, in the end, at these elections, everyone is faced with the question: in which country do we want to live - in the country of freedom, justice and the rule of law or in the country of chaos, fear and hatred, Kamala Harris emphasized in response.

How the Western media is spreading panic after Biden's failure in the debate with Trump

The American edition of Time has released the cover of the next issue of the magazine with an image of Biden walking away on a red background with the word "panic".

Everything is gloomy. Democrats are panicking about Joe Biden's speech at the debate, says the post on the cover of the new issue of the magazine.

Journalists note that during the debate, Biden looked like "the same 81-year-old grandfather that he is, making incoherent arguments and often staring blankly with his mouth agape while Trump threw one verbal attack after another."

Even the closest allies of the president recognized the debate with Trump as a disaster, the article noted.

Time notes that almost immediately after the debate, the party pondered whether it was possible to persuade Biden to withdraw from the election "for the good of the party, the nation and the candidate himself."