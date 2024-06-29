Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris responded to the concerns of representatives of the Democratic Party about the chances of the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, after an unsuccessful performance in a debate with Republican Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris addresses Democratic concerns about Joe Biden's chances post-debate.
- The media highlights risks for Biden following the debate, but party insiders maintain confidence.
- Biden's unconvincing debate performance sparks discussions within the party, yet the focus remains on election goals.
- Time's coverage reveals panic within the Democratic Party post-debate, with considerations on Biden's candidacy.
- Despite challenges, the focus remains on shaping the future through collective efforts and the choice between chaos and justice.
Failure in the debate does not reduce Biden's chances of winning the election
The publication notes that due to Biden's unconvincing performance in the debate with Trump, among representatives of the Democratic Party, there was concern about his chances of winning the presidential election.
In particular, some Democrats have expressed doubts about whether Biden is capable of serving another term as president if he wins the election.
How the Western media is spreading panic after Biden's failure in the debate with Trump
The American edition of Time has released the cover of the next issue of the magazine with an image of Biden walking away on a red background with the word "panic".
Journalists note that during the debate, Biden looked like "the same 81-year-old grandfather that he is, making incoherent arguments and often staring blankly with his mouth agape while Trump threw one verbal attack after another."
Even the closest allies of the president recognized the debate with Trump as a disaster, the article noted.
Time notes that almost immediately after the debate, the party pondered whether it was possible to persuade Biden to withdraw from the election "for the good of the party, the nation and the candidate himself."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-