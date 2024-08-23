Biden promised Ukraine a new package of military aid. What will go in there
Category
World
Publication date

Biden promised Ukraine a new package of military aid. What will go in there

The White House
Biden
Читати українською

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with new military aid before Independence Day. This was stated by US President Joe Biden.

Points of attention

  • US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, anti-drone equipment, and ammunition to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The new military aid is aimed at protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure and soldiers on the front lines against Russia's evolving battlefield tactics.
  • The aid package includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, HIMARS jet systems ammunition, systems for combating drones and electronic warfare, and more, sourced from US military warehouses for faster delivery.

Biden announced new military aid for Ukraine

Tomorrow, when the people of Ukraine celebrate their Independence Day, let it be clear: when Russia's senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today it is still a free country. And the war will end when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent country.

According to him, he had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky today.

Biden also announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes:

  • air defense missiles to protect critical infrastructure of Ukraine;

  • anti-drone equipment and anti-tank missiles to protect against Russia's evolving battlefield tactics;

  • ammunition for soldiers on the front lines and mobile missile systems that protect them.

It should be noted that before this, the Associated Press reported the contents of the package. According to journalists, it is about:

  • ammunition for HIMARS jet systems;

  • missiles for air defense systems;

  • Javelin anti-tank missiles and a number of other anti-tank missiles;

  • systems and equipment for combating drones and electronic warfare;

  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

  • vehicles and other equipment.

The package was provided as part of the US President's authority to withdraw weapons, ammunition and equipment from US military warehouses to meet the short-term needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This means that it will be taken from the Pentagon's warehouses and will be able to be delivered to Ukraine much faster.

What is the key difference between JASSM missiles and what they are capable of

According to aviation expert Valery Romanenko, Ukraine may receive JASSM missiles from the United States as part of the armament for F-16 fighters.

The analyst notes that JASSM are capable of reaching Moscow and hitting the Crimean bridge.

Their difference from long-range ATACMS missiles is that they are not ballistic missiles, but cruise missiles with a completely different design and guidance system.

Romanenko emphasized that in many respects JASSM is similar to British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

JASSM missiles are an analogue of Storm Shadow. However, the F-16 cannot carry the Storm Shadow, but it can carry two JASSM missiles. They have the same elements, the same combat unit. But the JASSM has a longer range, it reaches 370 km — this is if we are talking only about the usual JASSM, and if we are talking about those with an increased range — there is a total of 900 km, — the analyst explains.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Harris promised Ukraine steady support in case of victory in the elections in the USA
Kamala Harris
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They helped the RF to circumvent Western sanctions. The USA will punish more than 100 individuals and legal entities
treasury.gov
The US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The new package of US sanctions against the Russian Federation — who is on the lists
treasury.gov
New US sanctions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?