Biden promised Ukraine a new package of military aid. What will go in there

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with new military aid before Independence Day. This was stated by US President Joe Biden.

Biden announced new military aid for Ukraine

Tomorrow, when the people of Ukraine celebrate their Independence Day, let it be clear: when Russia's senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today it is still a free country. And the war will end when Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent country. Share

According to him, he had a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky today.

Biden also announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package that includes:

air defense missiles to protect critical infrastructure of Ukraine;

anti-drone equipment and anti-tank missiles to protect against Russia's evolving battlefield tactics;

ammunition for soldiers on the front lines and mobile missile systems that protect them.

It should be noted that before this, the Associated Press reported the contents of the package. According to journalists, it is about:

ammunition for HIMARS jet systems;

missiles for air defense systems;

Javelin anti-tank missiles and a number of other anti-tank missiles;

systems and equipment for combating drones and electronic warfare;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

vehicles and other equipment.

The package was provided as part of the US President's authority to withdraw weapons, ammunition and equipment from US military warehouses to meet the short-term needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This means that it will be taken from the Pentagon's warehouses and will be able to be delivered to Ukraine much faster.

What is the key difference between JASSM missiles and what they are capable of

According to aviation expert Valery Romanenko, Ukraine may receive JASSM missiles from the United States as part of the armament for F-16 fighters.

The analyst notes that JASSM are capable of reaching Moscow and hitting the Crimean bridge.

Their difference from long-range ATACMS missiles is that they are not ballistic missiles, but cruise missiles with a completely different design and guidance system.

Romanenko emphasized that in many respects JASSM is similar to British-made Storm Shadow missiles.