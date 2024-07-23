Biden returns to the White House after self-isolating due to the coronavirus

On July 23, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, will return to the White House after self-isolation due to the illness of COVID-19.

Biden returns to the White House after the coronavirus

As noted, Biden will return to the White House at 9:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

He has no other public events on his schedule, CNN adds. Share

Biden's COVID and the US election

On July 17, the White House announced that the President of the United States had received positive test for coronavirus. According to Biden's doctor, the American leader had a runny nose, cough and general malaise. In particular, he went into self-isolation in Delaware.

Already on July 21, the head of the White House announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the presidential election. In his Twitter post, he added that instead of himself, he is proposing Vice President Kamala Harris for the post of President of the United States.

At the same time, Biden declared that he would not leave office early and would remain president until the end of his term.

The New York Times, in turn, reports that the Democratic Party will choose its candidate for the US presidency by August 7. Meanwhile, the Republican Party nominated the former head of state, Donald Trump.