Does Biden plan to draft credentials early — the White House's response
Does Biden plan to draft credentials early — the White House's response

Source:  CNN

US President Joe Biden has no intention of resigning after deciding not to run in the 2024 election, the White House said.

  • After refusing to run in the 2024 election, Biden has no intention of resigning early.
  • The White House emphasizes Biden's achievements in improving the economy and reducing crime.
  • The presidential address to the nation and support for the candidacy of Kamala Harris are expected soon.
  • The decision to refuse to participate in the elections is not related to problems with the president's health.

Biden does not plan to draw up his credentials early

According to White House spokesman Andrew Bates, Biden inherited from Trump "an economy in freefall, rising rates of violent crime and weakened alliances" and managed to deliver strong economic growth and the lowest crime rate in nearly half a century, while NATO gained new members .

He plans to finish his term in office and deliver even more historic results for the American people, Bates said.

The publication also emphasizes that Biden, who announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on July 21, has no planned events for July 22 - he remains at home receiving treatment after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The White House noted that additional details about the president's schedule for the rest of the week will be announced soon. Among other things, a presidential address to the nation is expected, in which Biden promised to explain the reasons for his decision.

In an anonymous comment from a White House official, reporters were told that Biden's decision to withdraw his candidacy was not related to health problems. The interlocutor said that the president has not undergone any serious medical examinations recently, apart from daily communication with a doctor to monitor his treatment after being infected with Covid-19.

What preceded it

On July 21, Kyiv time, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the election race and supported the candidacy of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, reacted to this with a statement with insults and said that Biden "cannot" hold office.

Before that, Trump's vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance hinted that in the event of the removal of US President Joe Biden from the election, they plan to demand Trump's early resignation.

