US President Joe Biden plans to call for restrictions on the immunity of state leaders from prosecution.

How Biden plans to limit Trump's immunity from existing prosecutions

It is noted that the current head of the White House wants to achieve amendments to the US Constitution, according to which, presidents will not have immunity from federal prosecution.

It is emphasized that in this way Biden wants to respond to the decision of the Supreme Court from July 1 in the case of Donald Trump, according to which presidents have certain immunity from prosecution for "official acts" while in office.

The current state of affairs is abnormal and undermines public confidence in court decisions, including those that affect personal liberties. We are on the brink of an abyss," Biden said in an op-ed scheduled to be released Monday morning, according to excerpts provided by a White House official. Share

Trump is in court

Journalists of the publication emphasize that introducing such an amendment to the Constitution will be a difficult task.

It requires the support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress or a convention called by two-thirds of the states, and the approval of three-quarters of the state legislatures.

What is known about the legal cases against Trump

The District Court of the State of Florida closed the criminal case against Donald Trump regarding the handling of classified documents.

As noted, Judge Eileen Cannon granted Trump's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the US Department of Justice's appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith violates the US Constitution.

Donald Trump and his partner Walt Nauta have been indicted on 31 counts in the case of handling classified documents.