US President Joe Biden plans to call for restrictions on the immunity of state leaders from prosecution.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden is advocating for changes to the US Constitution to limit the immunity of state leaders from prosecution, including former President Donald Trump.
- Stripping Trump of immunity from prosecution could be a challenging task requiring significant support from Congress and state legislatures.
- Biden emphasizes that the current state of affairs regarding presidential immunity is abnormal and raises concerns about public trust in court decisions affecting personal freedoms.
- The proposed amendment would remove immunity from federal prosecution for presidents, addressing concerns raised by the recent Supreme Court ruling in Trump's case.
- Legal cases against Trump, such as the one in Florida involving handling classified documents, highlight the complexities and controversies surrounding presidential immunity.
How Biden plans to limit Trump's immunity from existing prosecutions
It is noted that the current head of the White House wants to achieve amendments to the US Constitution, according to which, presidents will not have immunity from federal prosecution.
It is emphasized that in this way Biden wants to respond to the decision of the Supreme Court from July 1 in the case of Donald Trump, according to which presidents have certain immunity from prosecution for "official acts" while in office.
Journalists of the publication emphasize that introducing such an amendment to the Constitution will be a difficult task.
It requires the support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress or a convention called by two-thirds of the states, and the approval of three-quarters of the state legislatures.
What is known about the legal cases against Trump
The District Court of the State of Florida closed the criminal case against Donald Trump regarding the handling of classified documents.
As noted, Judge Eileen Cannon granted Trump's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the US Department of Justice's appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith violates the US Constitution.
Donald Trump and his partner Walt Nauta have been indicted on 31 counts in the case of handling classified documents.
