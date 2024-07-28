US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a rather strange and incomprehensible statement during a speech at the Turning Point Action summit of Christian conservatives in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump made a puzzling statement to American Christians during a speech at the Turning Point Action summit, raising concerns about his intentions.
- A potential Trump election victory may worsen the U.S. financial outlook, lead to trade wars, and threaten the stability of the world trade system.
- Trump's policies, such as lowering corporate taxes and imposing tariffs, could strain the state budget and create conflicts within political circles.
- The implications of Trump's victory could involve encouraging Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia and triggering a potential war between China and the US over Taiwan.
- Trump's controversial promises and statements highlight the need for a critical analysis of his potential impact on various aspects of US governance and global relations.
What is known about Trump's new loud and provocative statement
In particular, Trump said that if those present support him in the presidential elections in November this year, they will allegedly not need to vote again in the next elections.
At the same time, representatives of his campaign headquarters and Republicans could not explain what exactly he meant.
According to Trump's spokesman Stephen Cheng, he meant the importance of uniting the country.
According to him, it was the political climate in the country that led to the split and the assassination attempt on Trump.
A representative of the campaign headquarters, Jasor Harris, also did not directly respond to Trump's statements about why Christians would not need to vote.
Instead, he called Trump's speech "strange" and "outdated."
What are the negative consequences of Trump's victory in the US elections?
According to the journalists of The Times, Trump's second presidential term in the US may threaten the entire current system of world trade, because in case of victory, the Republican will most likely introduce tariffs of at least 60% on imports from China and 10% from other countries.
The authors of the material also emphasize that Trump's promises to reduce corporate taxes in the US from 35% to 15% are not feasible.
It is explained that the yield of government bonds is slightly more than 4%, and the state budget deficit remains at the level of about 7% in conditions of constant growth of the state debt.
So most of the representatives of the Republican Party, most likely, will oppose Trump's plans to reduce corporate taxes.
After all, such a decision can further worsen the difficult financial prospects of the United States.
The authors of the material assume that the most likely influence of Trump's presidency may be on the defense sphere of the USA and its NATO partners.
At the same time, during Trump's presidency, he can encourage Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia in order to settle the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Under Trump, there is also the risk of a war between China and the US over Taiwan.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-