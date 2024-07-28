US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a rather strange and incomprehensible statement during a speech at the Turning Point Action summit of Christian conservatives in West Palm Beach, Florida.

What is known about Trump's new loud and provocative statement

In particular, Trump said that if those present support him in the presidential elections in November this year, they will allegedly not need to vote again in the next elections.

After four years, you don't have to vote again. We will regulate everything so well that you will not have to vote, - said Trump. Share

Donald Trump

At the same time, representatives of his campaign headquarters and Republicans could not explain what exactly he meant.

According to Trump's spokesman Stephen Cheng, he meant the importance of uniting the country.

According to him, it was the political climate in the country that led to the split and the assassination attempt on Trump.

A representative of the campaign headquarters, Jasor Harris, also did not directly respond to Trump's statements about why Christians would not need to vote.

Instead, he called Trump's speech "strange" and "outdated."

What are the negative consequences of Trump's victory in the US elections?

According to the journalists of The Times, Trump's second presidential term in the US may threaten the entire current system of world trade, because in case of victory, the Republican will most likely introduce tariffs of at least 60% on imports from China and 10% from other countries.

The authors of the material also emphasize that Trump's promises to reduce corporate taxes in the US from 35% to 15% are not feasible.

It is explained that the yield of government bonds is slightly more than 4%, and the state budget deficit remains at the level of about 7% in conditions of constant growth of the state debt.

So most of the representatives of the Republican Party, most likely, will oppose Trump's plans to reduce corporate taxes.

After all, such a decision can further worsen the difficult financial prospects of the United States.

The authors of the material assume that the most likely influence of Trump's presidency may be on the defense sphere of the USA and its NATO partners.

At the same time, during Trump's presidency, he can encourage Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia in order to settle the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Under Trump, there is also the risk of a war between China and the US over Taiwan.