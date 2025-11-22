Blackout again. Massive drone attack continues on Donetsk region's TOT — video

On the evening of November 22, there was another blackout in the occupied Donetsk region after another attack by unknown drones.

Massive drone attack continues on Donetsk Oblast

Judging by the information from the public, the drone attack began approximately after 7:20 p.m. In particular, the sounds of explosions were heard in occupied Shakhtarsk.

Literally within an hour, it became known about the "air defense work" in Donetsk, Makiivka, and the drone attack on Zugres.

At the same time, Telegram channels complained that power had gone out in a number of occupied settlements in the Donetsk region. Public groups reported that drones had hit the Zuyivska TPP, as well as a substation in Shakhtarsk.

According to the latest data, as of 9:05 p.m., explosions were heard in Shakhtarsk, Zugres, Dokuchayevsk, and Torez. Share

In addition, unknown drones are attacking Russia. Local residents have already filmed the glow and fires near the Krasnodar TPP and in the area of the Starvrolen petrochemical plant, located in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Territory, Russia.