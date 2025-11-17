Drone attack. Loud explosions heard in Orel, Russia, and in Donetsk Oblast — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Drone attack. Loud explosions heard in Orel, Russia, and in Donetsk Oblast — video

Bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Explosions were heard in Orel, Russia late on the evening of November 16. Local sources report a possible attack on the Orel thermal power plant. Drones also attacked a substation

Points of attention

  • Explosions heard in Orel, Russia and Donetsk Oblast suggest a possible drone attack on energy facilities.
  • Lack of official comments from authorities raises concerns about the severity of the situation and its impact on infrastructure.
  • Potential consequences include power supply problems and disruption of industrial facilities in the region.

“Bavovna” in Oryol and Donetsk: what is known

On November 16, at around 8:00 PM, Russian Telegram channels began reporting that many drones were flying in the direction of the Oryol region.

After that, reports began to spread on social networks about loud sounds heard in different areas of the city, as well as smoke rising in the area of the energy facility.

The Russian authorities have not provided any official comments at this time. However, local Telegram channels are massively publishing photos and videos showing the outbreaks and the aftermath of the explosions.

If the information about the attack on the CHP is confirmed, it could have a significant impact on the operation of the region's energy infrastructure, as the plant provides electricity to industrial facilities and residential areas.

Drones also attacked the Chaikin substation in temporarily occupied Donetsk, causing a blackout in the city.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: the port of Tuapse and 3 substations under attack — video
"Bavovna" in Russia on November 2 — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: oil companies and an electrical substation are on fire — video
Drones are attacking Russia again - what are the consequences?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?