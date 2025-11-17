Drone attack. Loud explosions heard in Orel, Russia, and in Donetsk Oblast — video

Explosions were heard in Orel, Russia late on the evening of November 16. Local sources report a possible attack on the Orel thermal power plant. Drones also attacked a substation

“Bavovna” in Oryol and Donetsk: what is known

On November 16, at around 8:00 PM, Russian Telegram channels began reporting that many drones were flying in the direction of the Oryol region.

After that, reports began to spread on social networks about loud sounds heard in different areas of the city, as well as smoke rising in the area of the energy facility. Share

The Russian authorities have not provided any official comments at this time. However, local Telegram channels are massively publishing photos and videos showing the outbreaks and the aftermath of the explosions.

If the information about the attack on the CHP is confirmed, it could have a significant impact on the operation of the region's energy infrastructure, as the plant provides electricity to industrial facilities and residential areas.

Drones also attacked the Chaikin substation in temporarily occupied Donetsk, causing a blackout in the city.