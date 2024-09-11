Blinken announced $700 million in US aid to Ukraine

The United States provides Ukraine with $325 million to repair power grids, $290 million in humanitarian aid to the population suffering from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and more than $100 million for demining.
The USA will provide new aid to Ukraine
This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a press conference in Kyiv on September 11.
In this connection, according to him, the United States announces the allocation of new funding in the amount of 325 million dollars "for the restoration of the energy and electricity network of Ukraine." He also emphasized that the US intends to attract additional support from the G7+ countries during the Energy Coordination Group meeting in the coming weeks.
Finally, he said, the United States is announcing $102 million in additional funding for humanitarian demining efforts "to assist in the removal of anti-personnel mines and ammunition that Russia has left throughout Ukraine."
He also recalled that the United States and other G7 countries agreed to provide $50 billion from Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and defense efforts. In addition, according to him, Western countries are working to further persecute countries that support the Russian military machine.
Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain
On September 11, in Kyiv, British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is more than 780 million dollars.
Britain will provide Ukraine with $310 million for humanitarian needs and $484 million in loan guarantees provided by the World Bank to support vital public services, including support for schools and hospitals, civil servant pay and pension funding.
