US Secretary of State Blinken and British Foreign Minister Lemmy arrived in Kyiv — video

Ukraine
Source:  Reuters

On September 11, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv with British Foreign Minister David Lammy. This is the first such joint trip of the heads of diplomatic departments in recent years.

  • Anthony Blinken and David Lammy visited Kyiv to support Ukraine in important security and development issues.
  • At meetings with Ukrainian officials, support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression and cooperation in the military, economic and democratic spheres will be discussed.
  • An important role in a possible victory in the war with the Russian Federation should be ensured by the support and supply of long-range weapons from the USA, Britain, France and Germany.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of allowing Ukraine to use long-range weapons from allies to expel the occupiers.

What is known about the visit of Blinken and Lemmy to Kyiv

It is noted that Blinken and Lemmy will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and senior officials of the Ukrainian government.

At a meeting with Ukrainian officials, the US Secretary of State and the head of the British Foreign Ministry will discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression and how Ukraine can develop in the military, economic and democratic spheres in the long term.

During the visit, the head of American diplomacy will also confirm the support of the United States to Ukraine's efforts to protect and return the territories occupied by Russia.

In addition, he said that the peace initiatives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will be discussed in Kyiv.

Who can change the course of the war. Zelensky named 4 countries

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated, it depends primarily on the USA, Britain, France and Germany whether Ukraine will be able to defeat the Russian army and win the war.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that four of Kyiv's allies currently provide or are capable of providing Ukraine with the very long-range weapons that can help expel the Russian invaders from Ukrainian lands.

We need permission to use long-range weapons precisely from those countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them (these countries — ed.). And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all the countries of the world, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Anthony Blinken recently reported that on September 13, American leader Joe Biden will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They intend to discuss allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

Ukraine
Politics
Ukraine
