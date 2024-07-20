Can Ukraine defeat the Russia without US support — Blinken's explanation

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, Ukraine will be able to withstand and defeat the Russian Federation, even if it remains without American help.

The USA is not the only powerful ally of Ukraine

Journalists asked the head of the State Department to comment on the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as well as what the consequences might be for Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, any new American administration will have to take into account the strong bilateral support of Ukraine in Congress.

Despite this, one should not forget that each administration has the right to conduct its own policy, but it should not ignore the security agreements signed with Ukraine, in addition to the United States, more than 20 countries and the European Union.

If we were to back away from that… I suspect it is possible, but luckily there are over 20 other countries that are doing the same. Anthony Blinken Head of the US State Department

Blinken drew attention to the fact that Ukraine itself is following a course that ensures that it will "stand on its feet in the military, economic and democratic sense."

What is known about the negotiations between Zelensky and Trump

According to the Ukrainian leader, he noted the importance of bipartisan and bicameral American support for the protection of the freedom and independence of our country.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he and the entire Ukrainian people would be sincerely grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror.

The head of state reminded Donald Trump that Russian strikes on the cities and villages of Ukraine continue every day.