According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, Ukraine will be able to withstand and defeat the Russian Federation, even if it remains without American help.
Points of attention
- According to Anthony Blinken, Ukraine has the capacity to resist and defeat Russia even without US support.
- More than 20 countries and the European Union provide Ukraine with military and political support, ensuring its stability in various aspects.
- The importance of bilateral agreements and bipartisan American support for Ukraine's freedom and independence is highlighted by Ukrainian President Zelenskyi.
- Despite potential changes in US administrations, the strong support for Ukraine in Congress and security agreements must be respected.
- Ukraine remains dedicated to following a course that guarantees its military, economic, and democratic stability in the face of Russian aggression.
The USA is not the only powerful ally of Ukraine
Journalists asked the head of the State Department to comment on the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as well as what the consequences might be for Ukraine.
According to the diplomat, any new American administration will have to take into account the strong bilateral support of Ukraine in Congress.
Despite this, one should not forget that each administration has the right to conduct its own policy, but it should not ignore the security agreements signed with Ukraine, in addition to the United States, more than 20 countries and the European Union.
Blinken drew attention to the fact that Ukraine itself is following a course that ensures that it will "stand on its feet in the military, economic and democratic sense."
What is known about the negotiations between Zelensky and Trump
According to the Ukrainian leader, he noted the importance of bipartisan and bicameral American support for the protection of the freedom and independence of our country.
Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he and the entire Ukrainian people would be sincerely grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror.
The head of state reminded Donald Trump that Russian strikes on the cities and villages of Ukraine continue every day.
