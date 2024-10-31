Blinken announced the presence of 8,000 North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

The United States has recorded about 8,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, who may take part in hostilities against Ukraine in the coming days.

The DPRK transferred 8,000 soldiers to the Kursk region

This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a press conference.

He noted that, according to US estimates, there are about 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia.

According to the latest data, up to 8,000 of them were transferred to the Kursk region. We have not yet seen these forces engage in combat against Ukrainian forces, but we expect that to happen in the coming days. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

According to him, the Russians are training North Korean soldiers in artillery and drones, preparing them for basic infantry operations, including digging trenches. This indicates that the North Koreans are planned to be used in operations at the front.

If these troops take part in hostilities or operations in support of hostilities against Ukraine, they will become legitimate military targets. Share

The military of the DPRK will soon engage in combat with the Armed Forces — Zelensky

According to Zelensky, Russia plans to use North Korean soldiers on the battlefield in Ukraine in the near future.

This is a matter of days, not months," the president noted.

The president also noted that he knows about 3,000 North Korean soldiers who are already in the training camp, and that this number will increase to 12,000.