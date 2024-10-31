Blinken announced the presence of 8,000 North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

The United States has recorded about 8,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, who may take part in hostilities against Ukraine in the coming days.
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed the deployment of 8,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, raising concerns about their potential involvement in hostilities against Ukraine.
- Russian forces are reportedly training North Korean soldiers in artillery and drones, preparing them for frontline operations, including digging trenches.
- The Ukrainian President Zelensky warned that North Korean troops might soon engage in combat in Ukraine, with the number of soldiers expected to increase to 12,000.
- If North Korean soldiers participate in hostilities against Ukraine, they will be considered legitimate military targets, according to US officials.
- The situation highlights the complex dynamics and potential escalation in the conflict, with the involvement of North Korean troops posing new challenges and risks in the region.
The DPRK transferred 8,000 soldiers to the Kursk region
This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a press conference.
He noted that, according to US estimates, there are about 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia.
According to him, the Russians are training North Korean soldiers in artillery and drones, preparing them for basic infantry operations, including digging trenches. This indicates that the North Koreans are planned to be used in operations at the front.
The military of the DPRK will soon engage in combat with the Armed Forces — Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Russia plans to use North Korean soldiers on the battlefield in Ukraine in the near future.
This is a matter of days, not months," the president noted.
The president also noted that he knows about 3,000 North Korean soldiers who are already in the training camp, and that this number will increase to 12,000.
