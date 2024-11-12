Blinken urgently leaves for the EU for negotiations on Ukraine

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, will visit Brussels on November 12-13. There he intends to meet with his colleagues from NATO and the European Union.

What is the Biden team afraid of?

The planned visit of the head of American diplomacy is mentioned in the press release of the US State Department.

The department has already officially confirmed that during a meeting with his colleagues in Brussels on November 12-13, Anthony Blinken will discuss supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

In addition, it is emphasized that at this time the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga will also be in Brussels.

The leading diplomat of the Biden administration, Anthony Blinken, is going to Brussels for talks with European allies worried that Trump may abandon Ukraine in a war with Russia, the Reuters news agency reports. Share

As already mentioned earlier, during a recent meeting in Budapest, the leaders of the European Union discussed the possibility of continuing the military defense of Ukraine if Trump decides to end support from the United States.

Biden's new plan for Ukraine — details

It's no secret that American leader Joe Biden has two months left in the White House.

During this period, he intends to convince Congress, as well as Donald Trump, to maintain support for Ukraine.

This was announced by the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan.

He also emphasized that the strategy of the current head of the White House in recent days remains the same as during the last two and a half years.