The European Union should support Ukraine's right to use long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory. This was stated by the head of the EU foreign policy department, Josep Borrell.

Ukraine should have the right to use long-range weapons against the Russian Federation

As the publication notes, before the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, Borrell expressed hope that the bloc's member states would be able to reach an agreement on this issue.

I emphasize again that Ukraine should be able to use the weapons provided to it not only to stop attacks, but also to neutralize the attackers, - said Borrell. Share

He also expressed confidence that this issue will be discussed in detail at the EU level.

What is known about the decisions of Biden, Macron and Starmer

On the evening of November 17, The New York Times announced that the current US President, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

According to insiders, the armed forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that Biden's decision is actually a reaction to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the Axios publication clarifies that the US authorization applies exclusively to strikes in the Kursk region. As it is assumed, this decision is aimed at deterring North Korea from further transfer of troops to Russia.

Subsequently, Le Figaro reported that France and Great Britain, following the Statute, allowed Ukraine to use their long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strengthening of Ukraine.

The President drew attention to the fact that the Plan for Strengthening Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which he recently presented to partners.

It is important to understand that one of its key points is long-range for the Defense Forces.