Borrell in Kyiv announced the 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The European Union is working on the fifteenth package of sanctions against Russia, which will strengthen anti-circumvention measures aimed at isolating Russian industry from imports.
Borrell in Kyiv announced new EU sanctions against Russia
This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.
Sibiga, for his part, emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia to introduce tougher sanctions against countries that support Russia's war.
Borrell publicly called to allow Ukraine to strike military facilities in the Russia
The high representative of the EU stressed that Ukraine does not need applause for bravery, but tanks, fighter jets, anti-aircraft defense and shells for further protection against Russian aggression.
Borrell said he came to Kyiv to emphasize that the European Union's support for Ukraine is unwavering, as Ukraine must continue to defend itself against Russian aggression.
From the first day, I clearly said that Ukraine does not need applause. President Zelenskyi and the Ukrainian people do not need thunderous applause. They do not need to be told every time that they are brave and that their struggle is very important. It is good to talk about it, but it is important to provide tanks, fighters, air defense and ammunition.
Borrell emphasized that he wants to insist on granting Ukraine permission to use Western long-range weapons to attack Russian military facilities:
