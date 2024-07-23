According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit should be based on the requirements of international law, and not on the ultimatums of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Russia will not dictate the terms of ending the war against Ukraine at the Peace Summit
The head of European diplomacy noted that during the communication with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the European diplomats discussed the plan of further actions based on the results of the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland.
What are the plans of Ukraine and the EU after the first Peace Summit
In particular, the parties agreed on the need to involve as many countries as possible to support the peace plan proposed by Ukraine.
Borrell also noted that the European Union supports a unified peace plan to end the war - President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's peace formula.
