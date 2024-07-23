Borrell named the condition of Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit
Borrell named the condition of Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit

Josep Borrell
Source:  Ukrinform

According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit should be based on the requirements of international law, and not on the ultimatums of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Josep Borrell advocates for Russia's participation in the Peace Summit based on international law, not Putin's ultimatums.
  • European diplomacy plans to engage more countries to support Ukraine's peace plan and enhance the outcomes of the first Peace Summit.
  • The focus is on countering Russian propaganda and promoting President Zelenskyi's Peace Formula as the key peace plan for ending the war.
  • The involvement of Russia in implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula is crucial for peace efforts.
  • The support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression and clarifying the situation to the world is a key goal for the EU and Ukraine.

Russia will not dictate the terms of ending the war against Ukraine at the Peace Summit

We have already said what was said - the next step requires the involvement of Russia. But how should one perceive what President Putin said during Prime Minister Orban's visit to Moscow? Look - these are the prerequisites put forward by Putin. Yes, of course, we should hope for peace through diplomatic negotiations, but on a certain basis. And this is not Putin's basis, - noted Borrell.

The head of European diplomacy noted that during the communication with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the European diplomats discussed the plan of further actions based on the results of the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland.

What are the plans of Ukraine and the EU after the first Peace Summit

In particular, the parties agreed on the need to involve as many countries as possible to support the peace plan proposed by Ukraine.

Borrell also noted that the European Union supports a unified peace plan to end the war - President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's peace formula.

They want to involve Russia in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula
Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The summit in Switzerland had a good result, but it needs to be improved. About 90 countries agreed with the final statement of this meeting, but we have to go further to counteract Russian propaganda, clarify and explain to everyone and everyone in the world what exactly is happening. That it is Russia that is carrying out an attack against Ukraine. To remind that there is an aggressor, and there is a party that is subjected to aggression. That Ukraine defends itself, and we help Ukraine in self-defense. We support President Zelenskyi's Peace Formula, which is the only peace plan in this city, in Brussels. It is the only peace plan supported by the European Union, Borrell emphasized.

