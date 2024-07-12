Ukrainian MoD reveals results of Ukraine's delegation at NATO summit

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of the Ukrainian delegation, held several bilateral meetings with allied countries at the highest level during the Washington NATO Summit.

What is known about the results of the meetings at the NATO summit

Essential issues of cooperation with our international partners were discussed at the meetings:

Luxembourg

They signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. Luxembourg will continue to provide military aid, support our European and Euro-Atlantic directions, and help protect and restore Ukraine's cultural heritage. Luxembourg has allocated 80 million euros in defence aid this year and will continue its support for the next decade. Also, as a co-leader of the IT coalition, this country will provide training opportunities in the cyber sphere.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has allocated 300 million euros to equip Ukraine with F-16s. This is in addition to the 150 million euros already allocated for aircraft equipment. This will significantly strengthen the defence of our cities and strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the air. They also discussed the development of the defence industry of Ukraine and the planning of the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Germany

They discussed the situation on the battlefield, the fight against Russian-guided aerial bombs and reconnaissance drones, and the gratitude we have for Germany's provision of additional air defence systems.

United Kingdom

Negotiations are underway to expand support and strengthen cooperation in the military sphere. I am grateful to the new government for continuing the military aid policy to Ukraine. We are working on expanding the range of this assistance and strengthening it. Thank you for all the army and financial packages for our country. They discussed the practical implementation of the decision regarding Britain's permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Slovakia

We are grateful for your cooperation and willingness to support Ukraine. The concrete results of the meeting will be made public later, particularly the prospects of joint projects in energy, border infrastructure, and humanitarian cooperation. We are grateful to Slovakia for supporting Ukraine's future membership in the EU.

Czech Republic

We thank the Czech Republic for the initiative, within the framework of which the first batch of ammunition for Ukraine was delivered. This is important and timely help. Coordinated positions before the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council and meetings of the air defence and fighter coalition. The topics of our negotiations also became the implementation of the Czech initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine and the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of our country.

Canada

Important issues of support and cooperation with Canada were discussed. Thank you for your continued help and contribution to the air defence and drone coalition. Canada announced a new, additional military support package worth 500 million Canadian dollars for Ukraine. This will strengthen our heroes on the battlefield.

They discussed Ukraine's defence needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter coalition. Attention was also paid to expanding the training missions of Ukrainian pilots and the possibility of additional training for our pilots on Canadian flight simulators.