US politician Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Florida on July 11, less than a week after his meeting with the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting between Orban and Trump will take place in an informal setting

After the NATO summit in Washington, Viktor Orbán will visit Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort. The candidate from the Republican Party did not ask the Prime Minister of Hungary to lay the foundation for any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. According to Trump's entourage, the meeting will occur in an informal setting.

It should be noted that the last meeting between Trump and Orbán took place in March 2024, when the American politician gave the Hungarian prime minister a tour of his residence and a luxurious dinner, as well as a meeting with his advisers.

Then, US President Joe Biden said that, "Orbán does not believe in democracy and is looking for a dictatorship."

The Biden administration has criticized Orbán for his friendly relationship with Putin and for legislation in Hungary that puts pressure on his government's critics.

It is worth noting that this week, Viktor Orbán paid President Xi Jinping for a visit to China after a trip to Kyiv earlier this month.

EU proposed a plan to take revenge on Orban for his visit to Putin

Official Brussels has already thought about how it should punish Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his "peacemaking mission" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and to negotiate with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

It should be noted that the Hungarian leader immediately began to use the status of the European presidency without the consent of other EU members.

Such behaviour angered Budapest's European allies for no reason.

For the first time in their history, they began to discuss the possibility of early termination of the powers of the presiding state, namely, Hungary.

Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, which began on July 1, was supposed to last six months, but Viktor Orbán spoiled everything within ten days.