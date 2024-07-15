Watch: Zelenskyy allows Russia's presence at the Second Peace Summit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that in November, Ukraine should develop a plan for the Second Peace Summit, where Russian representatives should be present.
Ukraine can hold the Second Peace Summit by November, including Russia's representatives
The President announced this at a press conference.
According to him, the first meeting at the ministerial level regarding the conclusions of the first Peace Summit will be held at the end of July - beginning of August.
Meanwhile, a free navigation and food security meeting will be held in Turkey in August, where the plan will be developed, and in Canada in September. A plan will also be drawn up, and questions will be asked about the exchange of prisoners and children.
At the same time, Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, Russia should have representatives at the Second Peace Summit.
Zelenskyy on the openness of the Peace Formula
He also said the Peace Summit members and other states could submit their proposals to the Peace Formula.
We must be as open as possible, and then we have a chance to attract not only our close friends from Europe, but also other countries of the world that we need. Without them and their suggestions, although it is not necessary to agree with all things, we must be open to dialogue.
Second Global Peace Summit: what is known
Ukraine aims to hold the second Global Peace Summit before the presidential elections in the United States in November 2024. This time it will probably take place with the participation of Russia.
A Ukrainian official confirmed plans to hold a second summit before the US elections. Several official sources said any meeting must be carefully orchestrated with a clear objective to live up to expectations.
Instead, some American officials are not sure that the summit will take place with the participation of Russia.
