Watch: Zelenskyy allows Russia's presence at the Second Peace Summit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that in November, Ukraine should develop a plan for the Second Peace Summit, where Russian representatives should be present.

The President announced this at a press conference.

According to him, the first meeting at the ministerial level regarding the conclusions of the first Peace Summit will be held at the end of July - beginning of August.

The first meeting will most likely be in Qatar and will be about energy security. And there will be a fully prepared plan for energy security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Meanwhile, a free navigation and food security meeting will be held in Turkey in August, where the plan will be developed, and in Canada in September. A plan will also be drawn up, and questions will be asked about the exchange of prisoners and children.

After these three points, if they work, there will be a complete plan for the implementation of all points, and I have set a goal that in November we will have a completely ready plan.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, Russia should have representatives at the Second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy on the openness of the Peace Formula

He also said the Peace Summit members and other states could submit their proposals to the Peace Formula.

We must be as open as possible, and then we have a chance to attract not only our close friends from Europe, but also other countries of the world that we need. Without them and their suggestions, although it is not necessary to agree with all things, we must be open to dialogue.

Second Global Peace Summit: what is known

Ukraine aims to hold the second Global Peace Summit before the presidential elections in the United States in November 2024. This time it will probably take place with the participation of Russia.

It is noted that Ukraine's efforts to organise a second peace summit before the US presidential elections "indicate a sense of urgency on the part of Ukraine, as it faces the prospect of Donald Trump's return to the White House." The newspaper recalled that the day before Trump boasted that he would end the war before the inauguration in January, and spoke against further military support for Kyiv from the US.

A Ukrainian official confirmed plans to hold a second summit before the US elections. Several official sources said any meeting must be carefully orchestrated with a clear objective to live up to expectations.