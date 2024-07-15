Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to completely close its sky from Russia's airstrikes, Zelenskyy states

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to cover the sky from Russian airstrikes completely. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a press conference on July 15.
Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems — Zelenskyy
At the press conference, Zelenskyy emphasized the vital need for Ukraine to close the sky.
What is known about Ukraine's acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems
According to US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, during the Alliance summit in Washington, the decision to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine should be approved.
There will be fresh news about air defense. In April, the Ukrainians asked NATO for seven Patriot systems. And we have a very positive response to that coming in the coming days, Smith emphasized.
She said the NATO summit in Washington will be a big event for Ukraine and its Western partners.
During the summit, she assured that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "will feel the steadfast commitment to Ukraine" from NATO.
We will have a financial commitment, according to which both Ukraine and Moscow will understand very clearly that we, transatlantic partners, will not retreat anywhere. As you know, Putin predicted that we would all turn away. It does not distract us. We are focused on the issue of Ukraine and intend to stick to the chosen course, so keep an eye out for announcements of financial commitments.
