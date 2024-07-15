Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to completely close its sky from Russia's airstrikes, Zelenskyy states

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to cover the sky from Russian airstrikes completely. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a press conference on July 15.

At the press conference, Zelenskyy emphasized the vital need for Ukraine to close the sky.

I can tell you how much Patriot we need anyway. From the point of view of the structure of our air defence, to cover Ukraine completely, according to our military, we need 25 Patriots. This is a completely closed sky in Ukraine. I can't tell you how many we have or will have. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about Ukraine's acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems

According to US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, during the Alliance summit in Washington, the decision to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine should be approved.

There will be fresh news about air defense. In April, the Ukrainians asked NATO for seven Patriot systems. And we have a very positive response to that coming in the coming days, Smith emphasized.

She said the NATO summit in Washington will be a big event for Ukraine and its Western partners.

Smith advised to follow the news regarding the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine from partners. Share

During the summit, she assured that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "will feel the steadfast commitment to Ukraine" from NATO.