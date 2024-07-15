Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to completely close its sky from Russia's airstrikes, Zelenskyy states
Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to cover the sky from Russian airstrikes completely. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a press conference on July 15.

  • According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defence systems to close the sky from Russian airstrikes completely.
  • A decision on transferring additional Patriot systems to Ukraine is expected during the NATO summit in Washington. This would be a major step in strengthening the country's defence capabilities.
  • US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith emphasized that acquiring additional Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine is a positive signal from Western partners.

At the press conference, Zelenskyy emphasized the vital need for Ukraine to close the sky.

I can tell you how much Patriot we need anyway. From the point of view of the structure of our air defence, to cover Ukraine completely, according to our military, we need 25 Patriots. This is a completely closed sky in Ukraine. I can't tell you how many we have or will have.

What is known about Ukraine's acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems

According to US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, during the Alliance summit in Washington, the decision to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine should be approved.

There will be fresh news about air defense. In April, the Ukrainians asked NATO for seven Patriot systems. And we have a very positive response to that coming in the coming days, Smith emphasized.

She said the NATO summit in Washington will be a big event for Ukraine and its Western partners.

Smith advised to follow the news regarding the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine from partners.

During the summit, she assured that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "will feel the steadfast commitment to Ukraine" from NATO.

We will have a financial commitment, according to which both Ukraine and Moscow will understand very clearly that we, transatlantic partners, will not retreat anywhere. As you know, Putin predicted that we would all turn away. It does not distract us. We are focused on the issue of Ukraine and intend to stick to the chosen course, so keep an eye out for announcements of financial commitments.

