What is known about the plans of the Brazilian president?
Source:  online.ua

Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will soon travel to Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The main purpose of the visit is to discuss ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • The President's call for both sides to engage in negotiations showcases his commitment to facilitating dialogue and seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
  • Brazilian international affairs advisor Celso Amorim highlights that mediating the end of the war is no longer solely the responsibility of major countries, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and dialogue.

As journalists managed to find out, the main goal of the visit is to present Brazil as a mediator to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, writes O GLOBO.

Moreover, it is indicated that Lula da Silva plans to send a signal to the Kremlin about the alleged independence of Brazilian foreign policy in relation to other major countries of the world.

The President intends to tell Putin that Brazil is determined to take an active part in concluding a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

What is important to understand is that he recently called on both sides to participate in any negotiations to achieve peace.

According to media reports, Lula da Silva plans to join the military parade in Moscow on May 9.

According to Brazilian international affairs advisor Celso Amorim, mediating the end of the war "is no longer the exclusive responsibility of the big countries."

He also began to cynically claim that Russia was now demonstrating a greater willingness to engage in dialogue.

