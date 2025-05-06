"We are impressed." OECD Secretary General announces new important achievement of Ukraine

According to Matthias Kormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption.
Points of attention
- The importance of launching a lobbying register and ensuring high-quality access to it is emphasized by the OECD Secretary-General as a crucial step in promoting transparency and accountability.
- OECD expresses optimism that Ukraine's anti-corruption initiatives will continue to gain momentum, signaling a positive direction in the country's governance and integrity efforts.
Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption
According to him, the OECD hopes that promoting the fight against corruption will only gain momentum.
He drew attention to the fact that all indicators of state integrity are submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, which confirms that Ukraine really wants to create those institutions that will show the commitment of not only the leadership, but also the entire people to fighting corruption.
Moreover, it is indicated that in some cases it was possible to reach the OECD average.
Despite this, we must not forget about strengthening the state audit system, as well as the corruption risk management system.
Against this background, Matthias Kormann drew attention to the fact that the lobbying register should be launched as soon as possible, and there should be high-quality access to it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-