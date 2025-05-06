"We are impressed." OECD Secretary General announces new important achievement of Ukraine

According to Matthias Kormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption.

We are impressed by how publicly, openly the government is approaching these tasks, despite the aggressive war. You have made significant progress in the fight against corruption, and I can say that the integrity system is very important for the community to trust you, for business to trust you, and this will help rebuild the country after the war. Matthias Kormann Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

According to him, the OECD hopes that promoting the fight against corruption will only gain momentum.

He drew attention to the fact that all indicators of state integrity are submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers, which confirms that Ukraine really wants to create those institutions that will show the commitment of not only the leadership, but also the entire people to fighting corruption.

Moreover, it is indicated that in some cases it was possible to reach the OECD average.

Despite this, we must not forget about strengthening the state audit system, as well as the corruption risk management system.