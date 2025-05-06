Ukraine rescued 205 defenders from Russian captivity

On May 6, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine had returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity. These are young boys and adult men from almost all types and branches of the armed forces.
Points of attention
- The exchange marked the fifth this year and the 64th since the invasion, emphasizing Ukraine's continuous efforts to bring all its citizens home.
- The freed soldiers include representatives from various branches such as the Naval Forces, Air Force, Airborne Assault Troops, TrO forces, National Guard, and State Border Service of Ukraine.
Another 205 soldiers returned to Ukraine from captivity
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the defenders were scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned by the prison system with a single goal: to humiliate and destroy humanity.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again promised that he would do everything possible to return each and every one.
Among the released soldiers:
representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Naval Forces,
Air Force, Airborne Assault Troops,
TrO forces,
National Guard of Ukraine,
State Border Service of Ukraine.
Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants are returning home.
What is important to understand is that today's exchange is the fifth this year and the 64th since the start of the full-scale invasion.
In total, 4,757 Ukrainian citizens were returned home from Russian captivity.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-