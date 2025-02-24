Britain and Spain announced new aid packages for Ukraine

On February 24, during the "Support Ukraine" summit in Kyiv, the leaders of Britain and Spain announced new packages of military assistance to our country.

Britain and Spain continue to support Ukraine

Britain will provide Ukraine with the largest aid package in history, worth 4.5 billion pounds ($5.69 billion), while also imposing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer.

We need to strengthen Ukraine even more to ensure a lasting peace, not just a pause in this war. And we can do that in three ways. First, if we increase military aid to Ukraine. And the UK is doing that — providing £4.5 billion in military aid, more than ever before. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister announced the largest package of sanctions against Russia, which he said he would also discuss at the G7 meeting.

I believe that the G7 countries should lower oil prices and participate in all sanctions.

In 2025, the Spanish government will allocate one billion euros to help Ukraine

This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the "Support Ukraine" meeting on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

I am ready to announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine of one billion euros for 2025. We will work with Ukraine side by side on reconstruction, we will create new structures to enhance this process, and we will encourage our companies to participate in Ukraine's projects and programs. Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain

He also announced that Ukraine and Spain will create a Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante.

Sanchez stressed that Spain supports the full sovereignty of Ukraine and welcomes all measures aimed at achieving peace, but it must be just, long-lasting and comprehensive.