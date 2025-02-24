Britain and Spain announced new aid packages for Ukraine

On February 24, during the "Support Ukraine" summit in Kyiv, the leaders of Britain and Spain announced new packages of military assistance to our country.
Britain and Spain continue to support Ukraine
Britain will provide Ukraine with the largest aid package in history, worth 4.5 billion pounds ($5.69 billion), while also imposing a new package of sanctions against Russia.
This was announced by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer.
Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister announced the largest package of sanctions against Russia, which he said he would also discuss at the G7 meeting.
I believe that the G7 countries should lower oil prices and participate in all sanctions.
In 2025, the Spanish government will allocate one billion euros to help Ukraine
This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the "Support Ukraine" meeting on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.
He also announced that Ukraine and Spain will create a Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante.
Sanchez stressed that Spain supports the full sovereignty of Ukraine and welcomes all measures aimed at achieving peace, but it must be just, long-lasting and comprehensive.
