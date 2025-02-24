Britain and Spain announced new aid packages for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Britain and Spain announced new aid packages for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
support
Читати українською

On February 24, during the "Support Ukraine" summit in Kyiv, the leaders of Britain and Spain announced new packages of military assistance to our country.

Points of attention

  • Britain and Spain have announced significant military aid packages totaling £4.5 billion and €1 billion for Ukraine respectively, underscoring their commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst Russia's aggression.
  • The aid packages aim to strengthen Ukraine and ensure lasting peace in the region by providing military support and imposing sanctions against Russia, as announced by the leaders of Britain and Spain.
  • Both countries emphasize the importance of a comprehensive approach to achieving peace in Ukraine, highlighting the need for involvement of the EU and continued support until a just and long-lasting peace is secured.

Britain and Spain continue to support Ukraine

Britain will provide Ukraine with the largest aid package in history, worth 4.5 billion pounds ($5.69 billion), while also imposing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer.

We need to strengthen Ukraine even more to ensure a lasting peace, not just a pause in this war. And we can do that in three ways. First, if we increase military aid to Ukraine. And the UK is doing that — providing £4.5 billion in military aid, more than ever before.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Britain

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister announced the largest package of sanctions against Russia, which he said he would also discuss at the G7 meeting.

I believe that the G7 countries should lower oil prices and participate in all sanctions.

In 2025, the Spanish government will allocate one billion euros to help Ukraine

This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the "Support Ukraine" meeting on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

I am ready to announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine of one billion euros for 2025. We will work with Ukraine side by side on reconstruction, we will create new structures to enhance this process, and we will encourage our companies to participate in Ukraine's projects and programs.

Pedro Sanchez

Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister of Spain

He also announced that Ukraine and Spain will create a Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante.

Sanchez stressed that Spain supports the full sovereignty of Ukraine and welcomes all measures aimed at achieving peace, but it must be just, long-lasting and comprehensive.

For a just peace, Ukraine must be at the negotiating table. For a lasting peace, the EU must be involved in the process. For a comprehensive peace, it cannot be reduced to a ceasefire. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it is needed. We will continue to provide assistance, including military equipment and supplies, with greater determination than before.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Britain may send Typhoon fighters to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will strike Russia with a "triple strike" on February 24
Britain will increase support for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?