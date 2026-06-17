Britain fines company over $1.3 million for violating anti-Russian sanctions

Britain has fined the British unit of Sabre Corp. more than £1 million ($1.3 million) for violating anti-Russian sanctions.

Britain imposes record fine for violating sanctions against Russia

This is the largest fine ever imposed on a British company since sanctions were imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sabre, a British subsidiary of airline ticketing services provider Air France, provided Russian carrier Ural Airlines access to its Global Distribution System (GDS) for seven months. The Russian carrier was sanctioned in 2022, the Office for Financial Sanctions Enforcement (OFSI) said in a statement.

After payments to its UK bank account were blocked due to sanctions, the company sought alternative ways to receive payments from the Russian airline. OFSI noted that Sabre had asked Ural Airlines to send a test payment to a bank account outside the UK with the intention of making payments in this way in the future, and that such actions constituted sanctions evasion.

The company voluntarily reported this incident and fully cooperated with the regulator. We take our legal and ethical obligations seriously. Share

This action “underlines the UK’s increasingly tough enforcement of the sanctions regime against Russia in support of Ukraine and teaches the industry a clear lesson on compliance,” the OFSI said.