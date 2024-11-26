Great Britain recently handed Ukraine a new batch of long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles. They were put before London's decision to lift restrictions on the use of such weapons by the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As the publication notes, Storm Shadow was sent to Kyiv before the recent decision of the US and Britain to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles at targets in Russia.

According to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg is talking about the transfer of "dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles" to the Ukrainian side.

Meanwhile, interlocutors of the American intelligence agency refused to say when exactly the missiles arrived, or to name the exact number, citing security issues.

The transfer of a new batch of Storm Shadow to Ukraine from London took place for the first time during the prime ministership in Britain of Kiir Starmer, who promised to continue supporting Ukraine in repelling Russia's military aggression.

The deliveries, which were not publicly announced, took place several weeks ago and were ordered after Kyiv ran out of long-range missiles, the people told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. Share

Storm Shadow for Ukraine: where was the first blow to the Russian Federation

The Defense Forces of Ukraine used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time against military facilities on the territory of Russia.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to an anonymous Western official,

The agency does not specify when and where exactly Ukraine hit the targets with the help of Storm Shadow, but earlier on November 20, Russian sources wrote about the use of these missiles in the Kursk region.

The Guardian portal also reports on the strike by British missiles, which refers to the analysis of photo fragments of missiles from Kurshchyna.

The office of the Prime Minister of Great Britain said that they do not comment on reports about the possible use of Storm Shadow against targets on Russian territory.

The media previously reported that Britain had privately approved permission to strike Ukraine with delivered cruise missiles at Russian targets in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops.

Previously, the US also allowed strikes with its long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia, although they do not announce this publicly.

In particular, Ukraine has already struck the first strikes with American ATACMS missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation. The strike was on a military facility near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region.