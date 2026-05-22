Britain is investigating possible sex crimes against King Andrew's brother

According to Sky News, an investigation has already been launched in the UK into former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for possible sex crimes. He is known to have had ties to American financier, sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew is back in the spotlight

According to journalists, as part of the investigation, a conversation is planned with a woman who claims that she was brought to the former Prince Andrew's house in Windsor "for sexual purposes."

Thus, the police are determined to verify the accusation that Epstein allegedly sent a woman to the UK in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Amid recent events, law enforcement officials have urged other potential victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to contact police to tell them about their experiences.

Andrew, who served as the UK government's trade envoy, was questioned on suspicion of abuse of office as part of an investigation launched after the FBI's Epstein files were released in the US. Share

There is a high probability that the king's brother passed confidential government documents and secret data to Epstein.

However, Andrew continues to actively deny all allegations against him.