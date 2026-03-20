Epstein case: Crown Princess of Norway says she was deceived

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who became one of the figures in the scandalous Epstein case, made a new statement on this matter. She began to claim that she was deceived by the American financier, who is accused of sexual crimes, including against children.
Points of attention
- The Crown Princess highlights the importance of justice for the victims of Epstein's crimes and expresses hope for their recovery.
- Mette-Marit acknowledges the need for more cautiousness in verifying individuals' backgrounds and for guarding against manipulation and deception to prevent being unwittingly involved in illicit activities.
The Crown Princess of Norway is trying to save her reputation
According to Mette-Marit, she met Epstein through several of her acquaintances.
The Crown Princess began to claim that at that time they were working in organizations and projects related to global health.
She also assured reporters that now "I wish this acquaintance had never happened."
Despite this, Mette-Marit is not going to accept responsibility for not checking more carefully in the past who Jeffrey Epstein is and for succumbing to "manipulation and deception."
The Crown Princess also added that she sees no reason to believe she was involved in Epstein's sex crimes.
She says she hopes that victims of violence will be able to wait for justice.
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- Додати до обраного
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