Britain is preparing a new military package for Ukraine — what does it include

The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 225 million pounds sterling. This is approximately 286 million dollars.
Points of attention
- The new military aid package from the UK to Ukraine consists of a variety of assets, including boats, drones, air defense systems and spare parts for previously provided systems.
- The package also provides for the supply of electronic warfare systems against drones and respirators to enhance the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The British Defense Minister expressed his willingness to send his troops to train Ukrainian soldiers and emphasized the need to mobilize and motivate recruits.
- It is important to note that the United Kingdom supports Ukraine in negotiations with the Russian Federation 'from a position of strength' and calls for continued building up of defense capabilities to deter Russian aggression.
What's included in Britain's new military aid package
The package includes:
£92 million (approximately $116 million) to strengthen Ukraine's naval forces. The provision of small boats, reconnaissance drones, surface unmanned vessels, munitions-finding drones and mine-clearing vehicles is envisaged.
£68 million (approximately $85.5 million) for air defense equipment. Includes radar, ground-based decoys, and electronic warfare systems against drones.
26 million pounds (approximately $32.7 million) will be allocated to support and provide spare parts for previously provided systems.
£39 million (approximately $49 million) has been allocated for the supply of over 1,000 electronic warfare systems against unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as for the joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Britain may send troops to Ukraine for training mission
UK Defense Secretary John Healy commented on the possibility of sending troops to train Ukrainian soldiers. In a conversation with The Times, he stressed the need for close cooperation with Ukraine to mobilize and motivate new recruits.
Healy believes that the UK should adapt its training programs to better meet Ukraine's needs.
When asked whether this involves conducting Ukrainian military exercises directly in Ukraine, he replied that London is ready to act in accordance with the requests of the Ukrainian side.
In addition, the head of the Ministry of Defense stated that it is important for Ukraine to enter into possible negotiations with the Russian Federation "from a position of strength." He emphasized the need to continue building up defense capabilities to deter Russian aggression.
