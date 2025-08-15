Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine — under what conditions

British Defense Minister John Healy said that the country is ready to "deploy troops into Ukrainian territory" to strengthen the ceasefire if such an agreement is reached.

Britain will deploy troops to the territory of Ukraine: when exactly

"We are ready to deploy British troops to the territory of Ukraine," he emphasized.

Healy rejected the idea that the UK was limited to an "observer" role.

No, the UK's role is to support Ukraine on the battlefield and in negotiations, and to prepare, as we have done so far, by leading thirty other countries in military planning for a ceasefire and peace through what we call the Coalition of the Willing. John Healy British Minister of Defense

More than 200 coalition military planners developed detailed scenarios for actions in the event of a ceasefire.