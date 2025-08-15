Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine — under what conditions
Category
World
Publication date

Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine — under what conditions

Britain
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

British Defense Minister John Healy said that the country is ready to "deploy troops into Ukrainian territory" to strengthen the ceasefire if such an agreement is reached.

Points of attention

  • British Defense Minister John Healy expressed readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine to strengthen the ceasefire, dependent on reaching an agreement.
  • The UK actively supports Ukraine both militarily and in negotiation efforts, rejecting the notion of being limited to an observer role.
  • More than 200 coalition military planners have developed detailed scenarios for actions in the event of a ceasefire, showcasing strategic preparation by Britain and its allies.

Britain will deploy troops to the territory of Ukraine: when exactly

"We are ready to deploy British troops to the territory of Ukraine," he emphasized.

Healy rejected the idea that the UK was limited to an "observer" role.

No, the UK's role is to support Ukraine on the battlefield and in negotiations, and to prepare, as we have done so far, by leading thirty other countries in military planning for a ceasefire and peace through what we call the Coalition of the Willing.

John Healy

John Healy

British Minister of Defense

More than 200 coalition military planners developed detailed scenarios for actions in the event of a ceasefire.

Healy added that the UK government is prepared to tighten economic sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows at the Alaska meeting that he is not serious.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain will provide Ukraine with 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles using funds from frozen Russian assets
ASRAAM
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain imposes sanctions against GRU over Russia's hybrid operations — who's on the lists
Government of Great Britain
Britain
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain has lowered the "limit price" for Russian oil — what will this lead to
Government of Great Britain
Britain

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?