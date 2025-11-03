Britain transfers new batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine
Britain transfers new batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

Storm Shadow
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The UK government has handed over a new batch of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to ensure continued strikes on military targets in Russia during the winter.

Points of attention

  • Britain has transferred a new batch of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to ensure continued strikes on Russian military targets during the winter.
  • The delivery of the missiles signifies support for Ukraine amidst increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and expectations of heightened attacks.
  • The high-precision nature of Storm Shadow missiles offers Ukraine a strategic advantage, as demonstrated in the recent strike on a Russian chemical plant.

Ukraine received new Storm Shadow from Britain

According to Bloomberg, the supply was in an unspecified quantity, but its purpose is to guarantee Ukraine a supply of precision weapons at a time when London expects increased Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Amid increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, Britain and other allies are seeking to demonstrate to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that support for Kyiv will remain unwavering and exceed the Russian economy's capacity to wage war.

London's new step was probably a response to US President Donald Trump's refusal to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

It is noted that Storm Shadow has already proven its effectiveness. In October, the Ukrainian military announced a strike on a Russian chemical plant using British weapons.

Storm Shadow is a high-precision air-launched missile with a range of over 250 km, flying at low altitudes and using MBDA combined navigation systems.

It is worth noting that London does not disclose the volumes of missiles transferred to Ukraine and does not make regular announcements regarding their supplies.

