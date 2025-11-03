Britain transfers new batch of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

The UK government has handed over a new batch of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to ensure continued strikes on military targets in Russia during the winter.
Ukraine received new Storm Shadow from Britain
According to Bloomberg, the supply was in an unspecified quantity, but its purpose is to guarantee Ukraine a supply of precision weapons at a time when London expects increased Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.
London's new step was probably a response to US President Donald Trump's refusal to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
It is noted that Storm Shadow has already proven its effectiveness. In October, the Ukrainian military announced a strike on a Russian chemical plant using British weapons.
Storm Shadow is a high-precision air-launched missile with a range of over 250 km, flying at low altitudes and using MBDA combined navigation systems.
It is worth noting that London does not disclose the volumes of missiles transferred to Ukraine and does not make regular announcements regarding their supplies.
