In the coming weeks, Britain will send the latest version of the Raven air defense system to the frontline in Ukraine, along with a batch of cheap dummies, including fake missiles with heat emitters that will look like the real thing.

According to Colonel of the Royal Marines Ollie Todd, early deliveries of the Raven system were used to protect the presidential palace of Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is noted that the Asraam missiles sent to Ukraine were deemed unsuitable for combat use in the UK due to strict storage conditions.

And instead of simply using them for test launches, the British military proposed the idea of ​​integrating these missiles into a ground-based air defense system that Ukraine could use in combat conditions, Todd said.

Today, about 400 launches of this system have been carried out in Ukraine. The effectiveness against Iranian Shahed drones and cruise missiles is estimated at 70%, which makes Raven one of the most effective air defense systems in Ukraine's arsenal. Missiles can be launched remotely — using a remote control.

According to the publication, details about this system have remained secret until now.