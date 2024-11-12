British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to call on US President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with a $20 billion loan before Republican Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Britain will control the allocation of the US loan to Ukraine

It is noted that we are talking about a part of the loan that the USA should allocate to Ukraine as part of the G7 agreements on lending to Kyiv at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Starmer wants to hold personal talks with Biden during their participation in the G20 summit in Brazil next week.

Joe Biden

In particular, London insists that all G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain — have fulfilled their promises to allocate new loans to Ukraine at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the United States must allocate its part of the loan in the amount of 20 billion dollars. The White House promised to do this by the end of the year.

Britain is ready to demand that the United States allocate a loan to Ukraine

According to one of the publication's interlocutors from the British government, Britain is ready to control the US allocation of its share of the loan to Ukraine.

Starmer's talks at the G20 summit have not yet been agreed or announced, but Downing Street and Foreign Office officials expect a bilateral meeting with Biden to be agreed.

David Lammy, the foreign secretary, is expected to press the same argument for the loan pledge at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Rome later this month.

Starmer is also expected to say Ukraine should finally get permission to launch long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia, something Biden opposes.