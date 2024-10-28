Japan will provide Ukraine with more than $3 billion as part of the G7 loan
Japan will provide Ukraine with more than $3 billion as part of the G7 loan

Source:  Nikkei Asia

Japan will allocate more than 3 billion dollars to Ukraine within the framework of the loan of the "Big Seven" states for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion dollars, which will be repaid from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

  • Japan is set to allocate over $3 billion to Ukraine as part of the G7 loan program, with funds controlled to prevent military use.
  • The loan of $50 billion for Ukraine will be repaid from Russia's frozen assets, ensuring financial support for Ukraine without burdening its budget.
  • The approval of the G7 loan showcases international solidarity in assisting Ukraine with emergency financing for budgetary, military, and reconstruction needs.
  • Ukraine will receive $20 billion from the United States and 35 billion euros from EU countries as part of the comprehensive financial aid package.
  • The agreement demonstrates concerted efforts to address problematic issues and provide guarantees for the repayment of the loan to support Ukraine's stability and development.

Ukraine will receive a $3 billion loan from Japan

Ukraine will receive 471.9 billion yen (3.09 billion dollars) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through the World Bank fund from the total amount of 50 billion dollars of credit from the G7.

Japan will make its contribution while controlling the use of these funds to avoid the use of funds for military purposes, the statement said.

The loan will be repaid with the proceeds from Russia's frozen assets.

What is known about the agreement of the G7 loan to Ukraine for 50 billion dollars

On October 26, the G7 partner countries finally approved the issuance of a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion dollars at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Today, we, the leaders of the G7 countries, reached a consensus on how to provide Ukraine with about 50 billion dollars in loans under the Emergency Revenue Acceleration (ERA) program. The loan funds will be distributed through several channels to support budgetary, military and reconstruction aid to Ukraine, the G7 representatives said in a statement.

The agreement was approved after the US and partners resolved problematic issues related to the structure of such a loan and guarantees for its repayment.

According to the agreement reached, Ukraine will receive $20 billion in credit funds from the United States. EU countries should allocate another 35 billion euros to Ukraine.

