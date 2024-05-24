Japan imposes new sanctions against Russian companies

The Japanese government has sanctioned nine Russian-based organisations, one Russian and two Cypriot firms for buying arms from North Korea.

What is known about Japan's new sanctions against Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan condemned the Russian purchase of weapons from the DPRK, as it is a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, which prohibit the transfer and purchase of any weapons and related materials in North Korea.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, it is extremely important to take measures in coordination with the international community,” said Chief Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi Share

Assets in Japan owned by these organisations, including shipping companies and military facilities, as well as those owned by a Russian businessman in the country, will be frozen.

Cooperation between Russia and the DPRK

In January 2023, the United States released evidence that North Korea had been supplying Russia with weapons since at least November 2022.

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated at the beginning of 2024 that the DPRK is now the largest supplier of weapons to Russia.

At the beginning of 2024, Western media wrote that Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea (several dozen) and launchers for them. At the same time, the US officially declared that Russia has short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea and launched them over Ukraine.

On January 10, South Korea's ambassador to the UN said that North Korea is using Ukraine as a training ground to test its ballistic missiles with the help of Russia.

On February 23, 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) announced that North Korea had transferred one and a half million artillery munitions to Russia.